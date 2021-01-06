From calligraphy classes to tippling tea…

Diary looking cluttered with business meetings and zoom sessions? Don’t worry, all you have to do is add in a couple of fun things to do in the capital to make your schedule more obtainable.

From a spot of (tippling) tea to healthy (but delicious) meals and getting active by cycling around Hafeet Mountain, there’s plenty of things to do in Abu Dhabi to liven up the workweek.

Here are 6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi

Sunday January 10

Stick to your resolution and eat healthier…

Boost your metabolism with healthy snacks at Lobby Lounge in Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. For breakfast, there’s a smoothie to boost your energy levels and rye bread sandwich. Tuck into an açaí bowl with a blueberry smoothie if you want a snack, or for a light dinner – there’s Nicoise salad with an avocado smoothie. Available from 7am to 10pm only in January for just Dhs75.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, deal available from 9am to 10pm daily in Jan, Dhs75. Tel: (02) 654 3333. @fairmontbabalbahr

Monday January 11

Get your art on

Alliance Francaise Abu Dhabi starts its educational workshops on January 11 with sessions ranging from painting to pottery, calligraphy, ceramic and more. Learn to paint like Vincent Van Gogh in five sessions from just Dhs375 or learn the art of calligraphy from just Dhs250. For bookings and more information, head to their website.

Alliance Francaise Abu Dhabi, In front of Nissan Showroom, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, from Jan 11, prices vary. Tel: (0)2 612 2900. afabudhabi.org

Cup of (tippling) tea?

Sip on a selection of speciality tea cocktails such as the matter had, flaming futterwacken or chilly mimsy at one of the capital’s first revolving restaurants – Stratos. You can have it as mocktails if you prefer. Pair it with fresh scones and savoury eclairs as you take in the beautiful 360-degree view of the city landscape and the Arabian Gulf. Prices start from Dhs99.

Stratos, Le Royal Meridian Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, Abu Dhabi, Tue to Fri 2pm to 4pm, three seatings available 2pm, 2:30pm, or 3pm, Dhs99 soft, Dhs125 beverage update. Tel: (0)2 695 0490. stratosabudhabi.com

Tuesday January 12

Tuck into a delicious vegan food

Fine dining Indian restaurant, Punjab Grill at Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi has a special vegan menu available only in January. The menu includes delicious items such as palak (spinach) patta chaat, tofu tikka masala and more. For dessert, there’s jalebi churros and chocolate cake (made from natural ingredients) on the menu. Read our review on Punjab Grill here.

Punjab Grill, Venetian Village, The Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal, open daily 12.30pm to 12am. Tel: (02) 449 9839, venetianvillage.ae

Get fit with this cool new bicycle experience

Al Ain Zoo has announced a brand new experience for cycling enthusiasts in the UAE. An activity that’s perfect for the whole family, you will cycle amidst the rugged terrain of Hafeet Mountain. There are tiers you can pick from depending on your skill level and the experience is available daily. Prices start from Dhs15 for 30 minutes for small bicycles. Visitors can book this experience at the dedicated stand next to the main gate and the education centre. For more information visit the website here or call Al Ain Zoo at (800) 966. Read more here.

@alainzoouae

Wednesday January 13

Enjoy sushi at The Foundry

For your fill of delicious sushi, head to this famous night dedicated to the traditional Japanese dish at The Foundry. On offer is an extensive selection of authentic sushi, sashimi and a whole lot more. Pay just Dhs115 for sushi and if you want house beverages, it’s Dhs235. Bringing the kids along? It’s just Dhs80.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Mina Street, Al Zahiya, Tourist Club Area, Abu Dhabi, Wed, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs115 (food only), Dhs235 house, Dhs80 children ages 6 to 12. Tel: (02) 818 4888, tsogosun.com

