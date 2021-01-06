6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week - January 17 to 20

From shopping for a cause to yoga under the gorgeous Louvre Abu Dhabi ceiling…

It’s a brand new week and your diary shouldn’t have to just revolve around work meetings, business lunches and other mundane tasks.

Listed below are some cool things to do in Abu Dhabi that will have you jumping out of bed in the morning excited to get the day started.

Here are six fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Sunday January 17

Roll your way into the workweek with a pre-meal menu

An aperitivo is a light meal that takes place at the end of the workday to whet one’s appetite. Er, yes, please. You can tuck into one at Villa Toscana at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi for just Dhs175. It is available from 5pm to 8pm from Sunday to Friday. Expect cold cuts, cheeses, finger foods and cocktails. Yum.

St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Towers, Corniche, Abu Dhabi, aperitivo menu available Sun to Fri 5pm to 8pm, Sun to Fri. Tel: (02) 694 4444. @stregisabudhabi

Monday January 18

Treat yourself to a little real therapy for a cause

Fashionistas, head to The Galleria Al Maryah Island and shop at a cool pop up – and it’s all for a cause. You will find a curated range of fashion, accessories and jewellery from the latest collections of selected Lebanese designers. Held in collaboration with Lebanese Business Council and Bhebak Ya Lebnen, the concept store will support those affected by the Beirut blast. The pop up will be on Level 3 for a three month period.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Jazeerat Al Maryah Sowwah Square, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 616 6999, @thegalleriauae

Tuesday January 19

Discover the art of yoga at Louvre Abu Dhabi

For just Dhs90 you can take part in a ‘Yoga under the dome’ session, and then follow that up with a culturally immersive stroll around one of the finest museums in the world. The 75-minute session takes place on Sunday and Tuesday at 10.15am and 5pm. Open to those only 15 years and over. Read more here.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Sun and Tues at 10.15am and 5pm (but you’ll need to arrive 15 minutes in advance), Dhs90. Tel: (600) 565566, @louvreabudhabi.ae

Get McGetta-goin!

For the perfect mid-week pick-me-up, enjoy a hamburger and a pint of hops or a glass of grape for just Dhs89 at McGettigans – tge new pub at Dusit Thani. You can head there right after work as the deal is available from 5pm to 9pm.

McGettigan’s, Dusit Thani, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), Abu Dhabi, Burger and Beyond every Tue 5pm to 9pm. Tel:(0)2 698 8137. @mcgettigansdusitauh

Wednesday January 20

Enjoy a relaxed evening at The Lobster Lounge

Looking for a spot after work to chill with great vibes, beautifully crafted cocktails and laidback lounge music? You’ll find it at the rooftop at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort. There’s an exceptional selection of dishes available, too. It’s open from 4.30pm to 12.30am from Wednesday to Monday.