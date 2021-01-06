6 super things to do in Dubai this week: January 24 to 27

A handy guide to the best of the city…

Even though entertainment in Dubai has been placed on hold for a while, there’s still plenty of things to do and places to eat in Dubai this week.

Here are 6 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week…

Sunday January 24

1. Tan atop a new hotel

The latest hotel opening on everyone’s lips is Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites and its incredible rooftop pool. The two-tiered pool, called Aqua, offers panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, Palm Jumeirah and beyond. A day-long pool pass will set you back Dhs150 or Dhs250 for couples, but it’s all fully redeemable.