6 super things to do in Dubai this week: January 24 to 27
A handy guide to the best of the city…
Even though entertainment in Dubai has been placed on hold for a while, there’s still plenty of things to do and places to eat in Dubai this week.
Here are 6 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week…
Sunday January 24
1. Tan atop a new hotel
The latest hotel opening on everyone’s lips is Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites and its incredible rooftop pool. The two-tiered pool, called Aqua, offers panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, Palm Jumeirah and beyond. A day-long pool pass will set you back Dhs150 or Dhs250 for couples, but it’s all fully redeemable.
Aqua, Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites, Dubai Media City, 7am to 8pm, Dhs150, booking required. Tel: (0)4 604 2222 avanihotels.com
Monday January 25
2. Enjoy bubbles and bites
Dubai’s long-standing ladies’ night, Toro Toro Dulce Maria, is still going strong thanks to its unmissable offer. Every Monday, girls can enjoy unlimited bubbles and a dish from the special menu for Dhs95. Plates include smoked guacamole, chicken anticucho, crispy calamari, mango ceviche, and more.
Toro Toro, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Mondays, 7pm to midnight, Dhs95. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. torotoro-dubai.com
Tuesday January 26
3. Treat yourself to a spa day
If you feel as though you deserve a bit of rest and relaxation this week, we hear you. The H Hotel Dubai has a spa-tox package which includes a 60 min Balinese massage and detox smoothie for Dhs309 or with a salad for Dhs349. You’ll also get a day pass to use the pool.
Mandara Spa, The H Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre Area, daily, Dhs309. Tel: (0)56 818 6623. hhoteldubai.com
4. Delve into wallet-friendly tacos
Every Tuesday at Maya Mexican Kitchen + Bar tacos are the topic of the night. Starting at just Dhs15 per piece, or Dhs99 for six and two frozen cocktails, guests can enjoy a range of tasty flavours. If you want to go big, you can get 12 tacos and a pitcher of frozen Mexican cocktail for Dhs195.
Maya Mexican Kitchen + Bar, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Tuesdays, 7pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 316 5550. maya-dubai.com
Wednesday January 27
5. Celebrate Australia Day with a quiz
Bidi Bondi is celebrating Australia Day with a range of events this year. Things kick off with the annual ‘Straya Day brunch on Friday January 22, priced at Dhs199 for an all-inclusive Aussie barbecue. On Saturday January 23, listen to a live stream of the Triple J Hottest 100 from 9am, with a barbecue all day. On Tuesday January 26, enjoy classic Australian tunes and a sausage sizzle. Then, wrap things up with the ‘Straya-themed quiz night on Wednesday January 27.
Bidi Bondi, Al Manhal, Shoreline Residences, Palm Jumeriah, Jan 22 to 27. bidibondi.com/straya-day
6. Tuck into Dhs20 oysters
STK has just launched a stellar new happy hour in JBR and Downtown Dubai. From 5pm to 7pm, Tuesday to Thursday, drinks start at just Dhs25 for selected spirits. On the snack front, you can snap up oysters and beef tartare for Dhs20 a pop, mini burgers for Dhs30, tuna tacos for Dhs40, and steak and chips for Dhs50.
STK Happy Hour, JBR and Downtown Dubai, Tue to Thu 5pm to 7pm, from Dhs20. STK Downtown, tel: (04) 425 3948. STK JBR, tel: (04) 323 0061. togrp.com/brand/stk