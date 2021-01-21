The suspension is effective immediately…

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) has issued a new circular indicating that all hotels and restaurants in the emirate must cease entertainment activities with immediate effect.

The decision comes as the department carried out a number of field inspections within these establishments and it was found that the majority of violations were took place while entertainment activities were in progress.

The suspension comes into effect today, Thursday January 21 and will continue until further notice.

It is part of DTCM’s efforts to ensure that all stakeholders in the tourism sector comply with the application of all precautionary and preventative measures to address the pandemic.

During the last 3 weeks, @DubaiTourism have issued more than 200 violations of non compliance with guidelines and closed down around 20 establishments. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 21, 2021

The circular issued to all owners and managers of hotel establishments and restaurants, seen by What’s On, states that: “The department will continuously asses the new situation with the health authorities. We appreciate your constant cooperation and value your efforts to serve the public good and protect the health and safety of society”.

This means that all entertainment including dancers, singers, DJs etc. will be unable to perform at any restaurant or hotel in Dubai for the foreseeable future. The circular did not indicate exactly how long the temporary hold of entertainment activities will be in place for.

Dubai Government has also issued a notice for hospitals to cancel all non-essential surgeries for one month. Today’s directives come as the UAE recorded 3,506 new cases yesterday, the highest daily peak since the outbreak began.

The UAE continues to push forward with its vaccination drive, with one of the highest per capita inoculation rates in the world.