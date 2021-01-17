Londoners in Dubai will soon enjoy a taste of home away from home…

His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai Roads and Transport Agency (RTA) made an exciting announcement over the weekend.

Londoners in Dubai will soon start to see a familiar sight on the roads – our very own black taxicabs. Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) will launch the London Taxi service from Dubai International Airport from February 2021, with plans to expand at a later date.

The hybrid cars have been designed with that signature black colour and curved exterior inspired by the iconic London taxi. You’ll be able to hail a black cab right here in Dubai for the first time, only this one runs on fuel and electric, and comes fitted with satellite navigation and WIFI network.

The trialling of the London Taxi version service will start this February and the service will be available at the Dubai International Airport. The new taxi is characterised by a unique and roomy interior that offers riders a wide space and six seats in a separate cabin.@DTCUAE pic.twitter.com/J7DW8Nm0DZ — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 16, 2021

Additional features of the London Taxi in Dubai include a dual engine for better control of the vehicle under different climate conditions. The battery needs just 30 minutes to recharge with a fast charger and three hours with a regular one.

In true London black cab style, the car is characterised by a roomy interior that offers riders six seats, some which face backwards. The driver sits in a separate cabin, with a small window to make payments.

The design serves the needs of people of determination as well. The taxi is fitted with a satellite-based navigation system, voice command system, forward-collision warning system, blind-spot monitoring system, and lane departure warning system in addition to a WIFI network. #RTA — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 16, 2021

Images: RTA