This sounds like a brilliant way to start the day…

Dubai is no stranger to breakfasts with postcard-worthy views. But if you’re looking for a change of scene this weekend, why not enjoy breakfast at the top of the Dubai Frame?

From 6am to 8am each Friday and Saturday, you can now book a breakfast session at Dubai Frame. It’s an early start, to be sure, but that just means you’ll be perfectly positioned, hot coffee in hand, to watch the stunning sun rise over Dubai.

Dubai Frame has been designed to capture jaw-dropping views of Old and New Dubai, and the sunrise experience promises some of the most spectacular scenes yet. Watch as the inky-blue sky takes on a golden hue, and Dubai’s iconic landmarks come into view.

The Dubai Frame breakfast experience is priced at Dhs100 for adults and Dhs50 for children, and includes a 45-minute feast of pastries, cakes and coffees from Yamanote Atelier. (If you haven’t sampled the Japanese bakery’s flaky delights, then let us tell you, you’re in for a real treat.)

A regular visit to the Dubai Frame costs Dhs50 for adults and Dhs20, so it’s not much of a stretch to add in a delicious breakfast. Plus, numbers are limited to 100 for the breakfast session, so you’ll have more of that view to yourself.

Dubai Frame fast facts

The frame measures 150 metres high and 93 metres wide.

It was constructed using 2000 tons of steel and 2,900 square metres of laminated glass.

It boasts 15,000 square metres of gold cladding.

The golden ring design on the frame was inspired by the Expo 2020 logo.

It was designed by award-winning architect Fernando Donis, who also designed Dubai’s Porsche Design Towers, and the Dubai Renaissance Tower.

The project cost Dhs160 million.

Dubai Frame Breakfast, Za’abeel Park, Fri and Sat, 6am to 8am, Dhs100 adults, Dhs50 children. ticketingsales.dubaiframe.ae