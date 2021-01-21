The suspension of elective surgeries begins today…

As the UAE witnessed another record high for new Covid-19 cases yesterday (the ninth record day in a row), Dubai hospitals have been told to cancel all non-essential surgeries for one month. The suspension comes into effect on Thursday January 21 and will last until February 19. This will enable hospitals to prioritise Covid-19 patient care and the use of oxygen equipment.

Dubai Health Authorities (DHA) said on Wednesday that all hospitals and healthcare services in the emirate should cease any elective operations that “require deep sedation or general anaesthesia”.

According to a report on Gulf Business, the DHA says the action is “in line with ongoing efforts to safe public health and manage the cases of Covid-19 virus and based on the current need of ensuring the preparedness of health facilities to provide the required healthcare.”

The DHA says that medical procedures can only be carried out if there is a “medical urgency or necessity”, and this will be at the discretion of the treating physician.

It’s not the first time Dubai hospitals have been told to ready themselves for Covid-19 patients. Back in March and April, as the pandemic first took hold here, UAE hospitals were also told to cease all elective surgeries.

Today’s directive comes as the UAE recorded 3,506 new cases yesterday, the highest daily peak since the outbreak began.

Hotels and restaurants in Dubai have also been ordered to halt all forms of entertainment until further notice.

The UAE continues to push forward with its vaccination drive, with one of the highest per capita inoculation rates in the world.

If you would like to find out more about the vaccination options in Dubai, read our full report on where to get the Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE. As numbers continue to grow in the UAE, it’s important that we all practice social distancing and wear a face mask at all times when outside the home.

Image: Unsplash