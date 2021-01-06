Will you join the movement?

January is the perfect time to get your health back on track, from eating more fruit and vegetables, staying hydrated with lots of water and kickstarting your fitness routine. Even if you’ve never tried cult fitness brand F45, we bet you’ve heard of it.

The world’s fastest-growing functional training community was born in Australia and, over the past few years, it’s been taking Dubai by storm. With four locations in the city already under its belt, it’s just opened a brand new branch and is about to open one more.

F45 Jumeirah Beach opened at Sunset Mall on Jumeirah Beach Road on January 2. You can opt for a free trial, valid for four days from opting. A single class is priced at Dhs1o5, or get a 10 class package for Dhs840. A 20 class pack is Dhs1,575.

Additionally, those living around the Springs Souk area are about to get their fix of the fitness craze, with a brand new venue at Spring Souk Mall. Whilst it’s not open yet, an official Instagram page slates the opening to be ‘mid-January’.

You can sign up now for a free trial. When it opens, a single session will be priced at Dhs120. A ten-class pack will be Dhs1,000, and a 20-class bundle is Dhs1590.

What is F45?

The ‘F’ stands for ‘functional’, because the exercises in each class mimic everyday movements, like lifting, squatting, pushing, pulling, kicking, jumping, and so on. ‘45’ refers to the time duration of each class. The workouts are ‘designed to unify the muscle groups of the body and to make you look, move and perform better in all aspects of your life,’ according to the website.

Are you up for the challenge?

F45 Jumeirah Beach: @f45_training_jumeirah_beach

F45 Springs Souk: @f45_training_springssouk

Images: Social