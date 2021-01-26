See the fountains too…

Since the arrival of the Dubai Palm Fountain Show at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, things certainly seem to be heating up on the food and beverage scene there. A brand new restaurant is set to come soon, offering visitors more than just dinner.

Aka is the name of the new venue with an immersive Japanese lounge and show. Described as a ‘cyberpunk Japanese lounge’, the space is set to be glamorous with luxe velvets and hues of red and black. The menu will boast Asian-inspired cuisine served sharing-style.

A range of specially-curated cocktails will also be served alongside wines, beers and spirits. There is still some mystery around what exactly the ‘immersive’ shows entail, but we do know they will be brought to you by Dubai-based entertainment company, White Rabbit.

A glance at their website shows a plethora of artists on their books, from trapeze artists to violinists, dancers, singers and more. Currently, entertainment and performances are not permitted in Dubai, so it’s likely the venue won’t be showing performances for a while.

Of course a trip to The Pointe wouldn’t be complete without seeing its very own show. Cited as the largest fountain show in the world, it’s a mesmerising display of lights, water and music. The shows take place every 30 minutes from 6pm to 10.30pm.

As yet, there’s no official confirmed date of opening for Aka so for now watch this space…

Aka, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, coming soon…

Images: Provided