The golfer is as much of a fan of the city as us…

If you’re a golf fan you’ll most likely be aware that the OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic is currently well underway (running until January 31), held on the Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai. We caught up with golf pro Rafa Cabrera Bello, who lives in Dubai and is playing in the tournament, to find out what he loves about the city.

What’s On: You’re a Dubai resident. What do you love about living in the city?

Rafa: Dubai offers everything you can imagine. The lifestyle in Dubai is second to none. As a pro golfer I have plenty of world class venues to practice, and as a husband and father, every week there’s something different or new going on that we can go visit or experience. And every now and then I get lucky and even score some waves!

WO: We hear you’re a big fan of surfing. Where do you go to do it in Dubai?

R: In Dubai I’ve been going to Kite beach, and not only can I surf there, but I have the chance to do it under the impressive Burj Al Arab.

WO: What do you like to do in your free time?

R: Mostly I spend time with my family and friends. Really normal stuff that everyone does – go out, enjoy food, go to the beach, movies…

WO: What are your favourite restaurants in Dubai?

R: Le petite Maison, Amazonico and Seafire.

WO: Other than golf, what are your favourite hobbies?

R: I like to surf and ski. I’m also into photography, like taking lots of pictures of places I visit when I have the chance, and of my family all the time.

WO: Do you have a favourite golf course to play on in the city?

R: My favorite golf course in Dubai is the Majlis at Emirates golf club. In my opinion it’s the best design, it also has the most history, and on top of that I was fortunate enough to win the OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic there in 2012.

WO: What excites you about playing in the OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic?

R: Well, it’s played on favourite course of the region, it’s also the event with the most history also from the region, some of the views that are on the course are truly unique – especially from on the 8th tee – and I have great memories from many of the years gone by.

WO: What makes Dubai such a great place to base yourself as professional golfer?

R: You can play golf all year round, although I admit it’s very hot in the summer, but as it happens I don’t spend the summers in Dubai since I’m competing in Europe or the USA. The practice facilities are great, and in abundance. And Dubai is very well connected thanks to Emirates Airlines, who fly absolutely everywhere!

WO: If you’re going on a staycation in Dubai, what are the three hotels you would choose from?

R: JA Palm Tree Court (my favorite), The Al Qasr in Madinat Jumeirah and – though I’ve never been but is on my bucket list – the Burj Al Arab.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, spectators aren’t permitted at the OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic, however it’s beamed to a worldwide audience on mainstream broadcast sports networks and highlights, and exclusive content will be shared on the OMEGA Dubai Desert Classic social media channels – @Omegagolfdubai

Images: Provided