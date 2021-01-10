Our beautiful city was in the top 25 destinations around the world…

Over the past year or so, remote working has become more common (and necessary) than ever, giving people the freedom to work from where they so choose. That could mean swapping cold weather for sunnier climes.

Dubai has just been named one of the best cities in the world for remote working, so if you or one of your friends have been thinking about doing it, what’s stopping you? Our beautiful city came 22nd in the list of 50 countries.

The list was compiled by global travel brand Big Seven Travel, which created based on internet access, co-working spaces, expat-friendly communities and special remote work programs for travellers.

Other cities to rank in the top 25 cities in the world for remote working include Hanoi in Vietnam, Berlin in Germany and Chiang Mai, Thailand. In second place was Tbilisi, Georgia, with Tallinn, Estonia taking the top spot.

Making working remotely in Dubai even easier, it was announced in October 2020 that overseas professionals can now apply for a one-year remote working visa to live in Dubai while remaining employed abroad.

The new programme promises that visa holders will have access to all required services, including telecoms, utilities, and schooling options. The initiative encourages applicants to bring their families, and enjoy everything that Dubai has to offer.

With the new change in work culture, Dubai is offering tourists the opportunity to spend the next 12 months working from a warm climate, with the beach on their doorstep, while continuing to work remotely as they would in their home country.

The visa is priced at Dhs1,000.

