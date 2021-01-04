You’ll get an extra five per cent discount on your purchases…

If you’ve had your nose to the ground (and even if you haven’t), it probably hasn’t escaped your notice that the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is in full swing in Dubai right now, with some amazing deals on shopping, cool pop-ups and lots more.

Now, you can make an even bigger saving on those coveted items as, for a limited time only, you’ll be able to shop VAT-free across malls and retail outlets in Dubai thanks to Club Apparel. That’s an extra saving of five percent, so if you were putting off that purchase, now’s the time to do it.

The ‘Club Apparel x 6thstreet.com DSF 24/7 VAT On Us’ promotion will run until Saturday, January 9 and can be availed by both Dubai residents and visitors to the city. You don’t need to sign up to anything, simply shop to your heart’s content.

As well as VAT-free shopping being available in Dubai malls and retail outlets across the city, you can also avail it by shopping online 24 hour hours per day at 6thstreet.com. Malls include The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and many more.

Participating Club Apparel brands include Dune London, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Rituals, LC Waikiki, ALDO & ALDO Accessories, Skechers, Crocs, Herschel, Inglot, Birkenstock, Levi’s, Aeropostale, La Vie En Rose, Charles & Keith, The Children’s Place, CCC, Athlete’s Co, ACO Price, Lakeland, Naturalizer, Moreschi, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Nautica, Call It Spring, Nine West, Hush Puppies, R&B, UGG, Ardene, Brand Bazzaar, Toms, New Yorker, Skyzone and HEMA Amsterdam.

During the week’s promotion, there will be plenty of chance to win Club Apparel points for more shopping. This includes winning thousands of points when you spend Dhs200 or more. Twenty-four lucky shoppers will each win 1,250 Club Apparel points, worth Dhs1,250 and seven customers will win 10,000 Club Apparel points, worth Dhs10,000.

Find out more at visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dsf

