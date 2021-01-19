Some of these destinations might surprise you…

In a year where international travel looks set to be seriously curtailed, armchair travel is where it’s at. To help sate (or spark) your wanderlust, Big 7 Travel has compiled a list of the 50 most Instagrammable places in the world.

To create the list, the global travel app used a scoring system that analysed the number of hashtags per destination, along with survey results from their social audience and input from their editorial team. And some of the rankings might surprise you.

Eminently photogenic Tokyo took out the top spot, followed by the lush Philippines, charming Paris, dynamic New York, and lively Istanbul at number five. Next, came Dubai, at a very respectable sixth place in world’s most Instagrammable place.

Here’s what the Big 7 Travel team had to say about Dubai:

“Dubai was basically made for Instagram – take from that what you will. If you want an ultra-luxe aesthetic full of glamour and style, Dubai will be the insta-hub of your dreams. Home to one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, Burj Al Arab; the legendary underwater Atlantis, The Palm; in addition to one of the world’s most beautiful gardens, Dubai Miracle Garden, you’ll have plenty to keep you ‘gramming.”

The 20 most Instagrammable places in the world

Tokyo, Japan The Philippines Paris, France New York, US Istanbul, Turkey Dubai, UAE Havana, Cuba Sydney, Australia London, England Chicago, US Singapore Madrid, Spain Berlin, Germany Toronto, Canada Hong Kong Santorini, Greece Taiwan Milan, Italy Moscow, Russia Amsterdam, The Netherlands

For the full list of 50, visit bigseventravel.com/most-instagrammable-places-world/

