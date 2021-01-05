Because cheese is always a good idea…

If you’re deep into any kind of #cleaneating phase for the next month, then avert your eyes (in fact, just scoot on over to our vegan round-up instead). For everyone else, there’s cheese. Lots and lots of lovely melted cheese. To help you live your best life, here are four of Dubai’s best cheese fondue and raclette venues…

Bistro des Arts

This slice of Parisian perfection brings raclette to Dubai Marina every Monday night. From 6pm to 11pm, eat your fill of luscious raclette melted over potatoes, cold cuts and salad, for Dhs159 per person.

Bistro des Arts, Dubai Marina Promenade, Mon 6pm to 11pm, Dhs159, WhatsApp: 058 647 8693. @bistrodesarts

Publique

Your spoilt for cheesy choice at Publique, an Alpine-inspired retreat in Souk Madinat. Order the traditional raclette with potatoes, charcuterie and salad for Dhs125 per person (minimum two people), the fondue savoyarde with croutons, beef cold cuts and salad for Dhs145 per person (minimum two people), or the two-hour Alpskeeper package, which includes unlimited raclette, house wine and a blueberry tart, for Dhs249 per person.PPublique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, daily noon to 2am. Tel: (04) 430 8550. @publiquedubai

The Lotus Lounge

Anantara The Palm has launched a new cheese fondue deal in the Lotus Lounge. From 5pm to 9pm each day, you can order a cheese fondue loaded with emmenthal, Gruyere and Appenzeller cheeses – it’s designed for two to share, and is priced at Dhs169.

The Lotus Lounge, Anantara The Palm, Dubai, daily 5pm to 9pm, Dhs169. Tel: (04) 567 8304. Email restaurants.dubai@anantara.com.

Vintage

Three hours of unlimited fondue and wine? Where do we sign up? At Vintage, you can savour some of Dubai’s best cheese fondue, along with free-flowing house wine, for Dhs200. This cheese fondue deal in Dubai is available Friday to Wednesday, from 7pm to 10pm.

Vintage, Wafi Mall, Oud Metha, Fri to Wed 7pm to 10pm, Dhs200. Tel: (04) 324 4100. @wafirestaurants