Saffas don’t need an excuse to gather. Whether it’s for the rugby or to celebrate Heritage Day, we will find a watering hole and make it feel like home. In preparation for Braai Day, we have hunted and gathered a few places for you to celebrate South African Heritage Day in Dubai.

Here are some lekker places to enjoy South African Heritage Day in Dubai

Harries Pancakes

If you have ever been on any kind of road trip in South Africa and happened to be driving through Graskop you will have stopped off at Harries and indulged in a pancake or two. Lucky for us Dubai dwellers, we don’t have travel very far as there is a Harries right at our doorstep. They currently have a deal for a coffee and a cinnamon and sugar pancake for only Dhs35. However, make this Heritage Day feel extra homey and enjoy a bobotie pancake, or if you’re craving something sweet the milk-tart custard pancake will make you feel right at home.

Harries Pancakes, Bay Central Towers, Marina Walk, open Mon to Sat 8am to 8pm, Sun 9am to 8pm. Tel: (0)54 458 0819, harriespancakes.ae, @harries_pancakes_dubai

Hyperama Diner

This official South African shop, vetted by President Cyril Ramaphosa himself, has the best of the best when it comes to South African products. From simba chips to zam-buk Hyperama, it has it all. Lekker Meat Shop also has possibly some of the best biltong Dubai has to offer (unless it’s homemade of course). Most importantly, they have recently opened a diner offering up all the South African cult classics such as dagwoods, boerewors rolls and even a crème soda float. This Heritage Day, Hyperama will be hosting some amazing entertainment for the little ones from 4pm to 6pm.

Hyperama, Street 6, Al Shafar Investment, Shop 18, Al Quoz, open daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)58 108 8786, hyperama.ae, @hyperama

W XYZ

In celebration of Heritage Day, this bar will be hosting a kaalvoet sokkie evening which will include live music from DJ Andre, as well as some fantastic food and drinks specials. The event will run from 7pm to 11pm.

W XYZ Bar, Aloft Me’aisam, Production City, Sept 24 7pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 248 7099. @aloftmeaisam

SOHO Bar & Grill

The famous ‘want ek wil kaalvoet sokkie’ returns after being very missed. The event isn’t being held on Saturday, October 1 and not Heritage Day but it simply means that the festivities can continue into the coming weeks. If you book your tables before September 27 the prices of drinks at booked tables will be majorly discounted.

Soho Bar & Grill, The Century Village, Dubai, Sat Oct 1 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 286 8520 or (0)52 651 8489. soho.ae

Catch the rugby match

The perfect way to start off any evening is to kick back with some mates and watch the rugby. This Braai Day will be perfectly paired with the South Africa versus Argentina game. Kick off is at 7.05pm so make sure you have your biltong ready and the fire prepped for a braai after our inevitable win. Don’t have the rugby available at home? You can catch the game at one of Dubais many sports bars.

