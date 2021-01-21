From January 22, 2021 visitors are invited to check out Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion inside Expo Dubai 2020. But what is it and what exactly is inside?

Visitors eagerly awaiting the opening of Expo Dubai 2020 are being given the opportunity to check out the exhibitions’ Thematic Pavilion starting with Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion from Friday January 22.

The other two Thematic Pavilions, Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion will open later in Q1, while the country pavilions will be open at the official launch on October 1, 2020.

What’s On joined a special walk-thru, run by John Bull, the Director of Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, ahead of the official premiere opening to see what exactly is inside.

Here’s what we learned…



Built to be net-zero for both energy and water, Terra features over a thousand photovoltaic panels arranged both on the enormous roof canopy and on top of its series of ‘Energy Trees’ scattered around the pavilion.

Terra’s interactive experience tells the story about humankind’s relationship with the planet.

The beginning sees visitors walking around the outside of the Pavilion, past greenery, and wild animals sculptures. It signifies the beginning of a timeline of change starting with the lush verdant forests, and beautiful clean oceans that covered the planet…

As visitors progress through the immersive science centre, we’re faced with how humankind has affected the natural world.

We’re encouraged to reconsider some of our everyday choices in light the things we’ll see.

Hopefully encouraging everyone to want to be an active participant in making the world a better place.

At the end of the experience, there’s a sustainably-focused café, which champions locally-sourced produce, serving everything from Dibba Bay oysters, organic meats and fruit and vegetables sourced from Umm Al Qwain and Ras Al Khaimah.

There’s also a large gift shop that has sourced most of its products from local sustainably-focused SME’s including Wild Wood, a sunglasses brand made from reclaimed wood and The Botanist, which produces earth-friendly, toxic-free cleaning supplies.

Keen to check out Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion out for yourselves? Visitor entry costs Dhs25 and pre-bookings must be made at expo2020dubai.com/en/pavilions-premiere.

The experience will be open from 3pm to 9pm on Tuesdays to Thursdays, and 4pm to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays, starting on 22 January and closing on 10 April 2021.

expo2020dubai.com

Images: Dany Eid/Expo 2020 and Laura Coughlin