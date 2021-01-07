An incredible Hermès pop-up is coming to Alserkal Avenue next week – and you’re invited…

Iconic French fashion house Hermès is hosting an immersive pop-up in the arty hub of Alserkal Avenue next week. Hermès Carré Club Dubai will set up shop in Concrete from January 15 to 20, promising a “backdrop that alternately conjures up a gentleman’s club, an artist’s workshop, or a private clubhouse”.

The French brand is best known for its supremely chic silk scarves – and that craftsmanship will be on show at Carré Knot, where you can learn the art of knotting a scarf. In the Carré studio, meet the Hermès artists and watch them as they create their stunning designs. Or, visit the Carré Stories activation, where you can hear the tales of this fashion icon.

It’s not all about high-end fashion, however. Discover a quirky, playful side to the luxury label at this family-friendly event, which will also include the Carré Café, live concerts, DJ sets, and skateboarding demonstrations at the Carré Park ramp. If you want to become part of the entertainment, head to Carré OK, where you can sing along to your favourite tunes. And capture it all via Carré Click.

Hermès Carré Club has previously popped up in Paris, Milan, New York, Los Angeles, Singapore and Toronto – and we can’t wait to see what’s in store in Dubai.

Hermès Carré Club is open to the public and is free to attend, but due to social distancing rules, you’ll have to register in advance. To book your slot in advance, visit: hermes.com/dh/en/story/162261-hermes-carre-club/

Hermès Carré Club Dubai, Concrete, Alserkal Avenue, Jan 15 to 20 (registrations are now open). Free to attend. @hermes