SLS Dubai is going to be one of Dubai’s tallest hotels…

Dubai is no stranger to some breathtaking architecture and huge skyscrapers creating some of the world’s finest hotels and residences. Soon in 2021, the brand new SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences is set to open, and it will be one of the world’s tallest hotels and residences.

You’ll find SLS Dubai in the chic Burj Khalifa District of Dubai. Spread over 75 floors, the building will boast 254 hotel rooms, 321 apartments and 371 residences. As well as a number of seriously wow-worthy restaurants, there will be two infinity pools on the 75th floor.

The 75th floor itself looks like it’s going to be the ultimate new hangout. It will include an upscale nightlife venue as well as a day club and lounge, and of course the two pools which each stretch out over 328 metres. A visit here will guarantee you some of the most incredible views in Dubai.

What’s On has had a sneak peek at some of the stunning food and beverage offerings at the new spot, and they look amazing. Steakhouse, Carne by Dario Cecchini on the 74th floor will take visitors on a journey through butcher and wine showcases before being seated in an elegant bar and dining room.

S Bar on level 71 is a stunning space with luxurious chandeliers, a huge bar area and plush velvet seating. Another part of the bar is decked out in a more retro style in hues of yellows, whites and pale greens. According to a brochure, it’s inspired by Hollywood.

For those who prefer a simpler approach to a dining experience, you can check out Italian restaurant Fi’lia which will serve up hearty pasta and wood-fired pizza from open ovens. EllaMia, found on the ground level is simply beautiful, with white marbles, huge chandeliers and flower bouquets.

slsdubai.com

Images: Provided