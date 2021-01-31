The no-expense-spared proposal package is worth Dhs1,000,000…

We all no Dubai is no secret to some pretty lavish Valentine’s Day packages, however we think we’ve just found the one that tops them all. Worth a cool Dhs1,000,000, Argentina Grill’s proposal package is designed to create an experience you’ll never forget.

The super-luxurious package kicks off at 12pm on Valentine’s Day with a ride in a swish Rolls Royce. You and your loved one will be chauffeured to a VIP helipad where you’ll enjoy a 45-minute private tour of Dubai from the sky. The experience even comes with gold-coated chocolates and a bottle of the finest fizz.

Next up you’ll head to The Pointe where, against a backdrop of Atlantis The Palm, you’ll enjoy a specially curated menu. The ‘light lunch’ includes octopus carpaccio, josper-baked scallops with black caviar and black cod with fresh white truffle alongside vintage bubbles.

Following lunch, it’s time to head to Dubai Marina where a private yacht will be waiting. Armed with yet more bubbles and a private butler, you’ll begin a three-hour tour soaking up the sights of the city.

As the sun goes down, the heat cranks up as you’ll arrive to Argentina Grill’s La Mer branch, where the top floor will be decked out with no less than 5,000 roses.

Get ready for a four-course meal with a platinum Asado steak, foie gras and parrilla grilled lobster with white truffle sauce. Before finally, it’s time for the grand proposal with an Aquae Jewels 5 carat diamond ring.

If you’re not able to fork out a cool million for this mind-blowing package, Argentina Grill will also be hosting more paired down packaged on February 14.

Enjoy a tapas tasting menu served alongside three hours of unlimited bubbles, for Dhs350 per person.

Argentina Grill, The Pointe or La Mer, February 14, Dhs350 or Dhs1,000,000. argentinagrill.rest