Dinner with a view? You’re on…

There was much anticipation surrounding the massive 77-storey Address Beach Resort hotel which recently finally opened its doors. The huge structure boasts two towers, adjoined by a sky bridge which features a sparkling infinity pool.

Of course, with the opening of a new hotel comes with a plethora of brand new restaurants, and Li’ Brasil is the name of the chic new eatery located on the ground floor of Address Beach Resort. It serves up Lebanese and Brazilian cuisine.

Naturally, What’s On went to check it out…

When it comes to setting, we really can’t fault Li’ Brasil. We arrive to a sophisticated indoor restaurant with wood-panelled walls, all kitsch brightly coloured seating. We particularly like the gold-finished low chairs that are set up at the bar.

The real pièce de résistance is the expansive outdoor terrace that affords its visitors some incredible panoramic views out across the Arabian Gulf and Bluewaters Island, not forgetting Ain Dubai, Dubai’s soon-to-open viewing wheel.

The atmosphere captures that sleek Dubai food and beverage vibe. One of the most compelling features on the terrace are the many green trees, as well as a cool blue lit up DJ booth. As we settle in our seats and take in the view, we certainly get that ‘Dubai’ feeling.

Being a typically Middle Eastern affair, we kept things traditional with the loaded hummus (Dhs28) with crumbled feta, shallots and pine nuts and the salted dried cod or ‘bacalhau’ (Dhs28) alongside a generous helping of hot-from-the-oven breads and cheese cigars (Dhs38).

Next up, the grilled halloumi skewer (Dhs39) bridged the gap nicely between starters and mains. We went for the grilled seafood and meat skewer (Dhs168). It was, unfortunately, the let down of the meal with underwhelming flavours and presentation.

On the whole, the setting of Li’ Brasil is beautiful and if you’re heading here for some sophisticated sundowners or evening drinks and a few sharing bites, it definitely ticks the box…

Li’ Brasil, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 5pm to 2am, Friday to Saturday 3pm to 2am. addresshotels.com

Images: Website