Is this the beginning of jab-based travel?

In a move that may shape the way we travel in 2021, the Seychelles has removed all quarantine requirements for travellers who’ve received the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Indian Ocean nation will be opening its borders to tourists from any country, so long as they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Prior to this announcement, travel to the Seychelles was restricted to arrivals via private jet (as you do), or travellers from a short list of approved countries.

As a Category 2 country, tourists from the UAE had been required to quarantine in a designated establishment for six nights on arrival.

Now, those who have received two doses of the vaccine are permitted entry without quarantine, although they will still need to present a negative PCR test on arrival.

It’s worth noting that you’ll have to wait two weeks after your second dose to visit the Seychelles. You must upload a certificate of vaccination to the country’s Travel Authorisation portal before you travel.

Children are exempt from the Covid-19 vaccination requirement, but will still be required to present the negative PCR test result on arrival.

If you’re planning a trip to the Seychelles, it might be worth holding off until mid-March. It is hoped that by this stage, the Indian Ocean nation will have vaccinated enough of its local population to achieve herd immunity. Once this occurs, you’ll only need to present your negative PCR test.

Emirates is currently offering flights from Dubai to the Seychelles three times a week. Return flights start at Dhs3,705 per person on the Emirates website. Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi to the Seychelles are suspended at the moment, but this will be reviewed on February 1.

Find out everything you need to know about getting the Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE here.