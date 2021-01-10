Winter is officially here…

Whilst the sun may be shining and temperatures are balmy during the day, you might have noticed it getting a little chilly in the evenings. Below freezing though? Temperatures dipped to -2 degrees celsius in one part of the UAE over the weekend.

The below-freezing temperature was recorded in Raknah in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi at 6.30am UAE local time on Friday, January 8, and again on January 9 at 5.15am. Icicles were even recorded in the area, evident in an Instagram post which can be found on @storm_ae.

#أقل_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة صباح هذا اليوم 2 درجة مئوية تحت الصفر في ركنة الساعة 05:15 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.

The #lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning was 2 °C below zero in Raknah at 05:15 UAE Local. — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 9, 2021

Today, Sunday, January 10, things were a little warmer, with 2.3 degrees celsius recorded as the lowest temperature in Damtha at 6.45am UAE local time.

Don’t worry though, you won’t need to dust off the thermals just yet, the weather in Dubai looks set to be mild over the next few days. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 24 degrees celsius in internal areas of the UAE.

On Monday, January 11, the weather is expected to be fair, although some humidity is predicted by night and Tuesday morning over some western internal areas. On Tuesday, January 12, it’s expected to be fair to partly cloudy in some areas.

It looks to be much the same on Wednesday, January 13, but with a probability of fog and mist formation over some internal areas, especially Eastern areas. Fog and mist is expected again on Thursday, but it looks to be fair in general.

