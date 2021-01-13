8 amazing things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: January 14 to 16

Alarm clocks off, raving shoes on…

Join us as we take a tour around and through all the very best things to do in our beautiful Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Thursday, January 14

Pizza and a show

This weekend Jazz@PizzaExpress Abu Dhabi is launching a new ‘Thursday Night Live’ brunch. Based around an NYC Broadway theme, you can deep dive into classic Italian style pizza, and get down to the soulful sounds of Mr Rob Brice (supported by deckmaster-in-chief Dj Cliff Townley). The house beverage package is just Dhs199 and if it’s your birthday, brunch is free.

The Hub, WTC Abu Dhabi, every Friday from 8pm, Dhs199 house, Dhs249 for bubbles and mixers, Dhs349 for premium bubbles. Tel: (02) 444 7752, @jazzpizzaexpressad

Steaking a claim on your Thursday night

The Steak Feast at The Foundry in Abu Dhabi’s Southern Sun hotel is back to make your date nights great again. In addition to a sizzling selection of prime cuts there’s freshly shucked oysters, luxurious salads and a range of traditional sides. It goes down every Thursday between 7pm t0 10pm, and you can get a soft package for just Dhs265. The house beverage option is Dhs365 and kids between six and 12 get in for Dhs110.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Mina Street, Al Zahiya, Tourist Club Area, Thu 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (02) 818 4888, tsogosun.com

Friday, January 15

Eat, play and be merry

One of the capital’s best-loved brunching events, Eat, Play, Laugh is returning to the recently-reopened Kuzbara, Marriott Downtown. And prices start at just Dhs260. It’s an event that puts a firm focus on all three elements of the ultimate brunching experience, good food, good drinks and good times. There is a strong mix of international cuisine on the brunch menu with carvery stations and a stacked seafood bar; South-East Asian street food and Malay-Thai delicacies; aromatic Indian dishes; sushi and pasta. Guests can also enjoy giant Jenga, darts and foosball in addition to the eclectic-deck bangers of the resident DJ.

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street (Old Airport Road), 12.30pm to 4pm, Eat (soft drink) package Dhs260 per person, Play package is Dhs375 per person inclusive of house beverages and signature blended drinks, Laugh package is priced at Dhs415 and includes access Italian bubbles, kids under six go free and the charge for kids six to 12 is Dhs90. Tel: (02) 304 7777, marriottdowntownabudhabilife.com

Boom, roasted

For some, a weekend is only truly ever a weekend, if it involves some form of roast dinner. We’re looking at you Irish and Brit fam. And with the arrival of a new McGettigan’s at Abu Dhabi’s Dusit Thani, there’s a new roast to toast. Every Friday from this weekend forward they’ll be holding an ‘unlimited roast’ with a range of oven-fired fare, special drinks and a truckload of trimmings.

Dusit Thani, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), every Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, from Dhs280 (premum packages available). @mcgettigansdusitauh

Saturday, January 16

Falling in Louvre again

Early risers should know that Sea Hawk offer a weekend sunrise (Friday and Saturday at 6am) guided excursion to their programme of kayak Louvre Abu Dhabi trips. This is in addition to Tuesday to Sunday 5pm, 6pm and 7pm trips. Sunrise, sunset you can now combine a trip that illuminates some of the mysteries behind Louvre Abu Dhabi, experience the dome’s beauty from rare, privileged angles, all at the same time as ‘sculpting the guns’ with the what the kayaking organiser’s website describes as a low-to-moderate workout.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Tue to Sun 5pm to 7pm, 6am trip available on Fri and Sat, from Dhs126. Tel: (02) 673 6688, sea-hawk.ae

How to make your Saturday’s that bit more super

Villains beware, Saturdays at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, are Superhero Saturdays, until February 27. DC legends, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and The Flash are taking time out of their busy crime-fighting schedule to train up the next generation of spandex-sporting heroes in a special show: DC Super Heroes in Training 2.0. Also, in big money-saving news, there’s currently a ’Double the fun in 2021′ package gives you access to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi for just Dhs310. The offer runs until February 20, 2021.

Yas Island. Reservation is currently mandatory prior to visiting either park, and you’ll be able to book the tickets on either wbworldabudhabi.com or ferrariworldabudhabi.com websites.

How to watch UFC Fight Island at home

If you weren’t in time (or didn’t have the spare cash floating around) to bag tickets for the three upcoming UFC Fight Island events, there’s some good news. Video on demand (VOD) platform Starzplay has just got hold of the rights to show all UFC live events via a UFC Arabia channel. The package is available to purchase for just Dhs18.99 on top of the existing Dhs40 per month subscription. That gets you access to this Saturday’s Fight Night, which includes a headline Featherweight clash between top-ranked Max Holloway and Fight Island returnee Calvin Katta.

You can sign up to the platform on the starzplay.com website.

There’s dips and chips on offer at Radisson Blu

Round-up the G-Unit, it’s time to hit the Radisson Blu’s Escape pool deck. Girls get a day pass for Dhs200, but they get that full amount back to spend on food and drinks whilst relaxing round the water’s edge.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Khubeirah, Sat all day. Tel: (02) 681 1900, radissonhotels.com

Images: Getty/Provided