A handy guide to the best of the city…

This week we say goodbye to January and hello to an abundance of fun things to do in Dubai. From an adrenaline-pumping attraction to a calming luxury spa treatment, here are our top picks to keep you busy in Dubai this week.

Here are six things to do in Dubai.

Sunday January 31

1. Battle it out at a new attraction

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Battle Park UAE (@battlepark.official)

Channel your inner squaddie at Town Square’s brilliant new attraction, Battle Park. Following the success of its Al Khawaneej branch, the paintball and adventure park has just opened at Nshama Town Square with even more exciting obstacles. Grab a group of mates and see if you can take on the combat gaming challenges. Prices start from Dhs65 for residents and Dhs75 for non-residents.

Battle Park, Nshama Town Square, Dubai, daily, 2pm to midnight, from Dhs65. Tel: 800 2288 53. battlepark.ae/nshama

Monday February 1

2. Recover with a new spa treatment

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental has teamed up with London-based innovative skincare brand 111SKIN to offer new face and body treatments. Choose from luxurious treatments such as Celestial Black Diamond Sculpting, Meso Infusion Hydration Therapy, or the Celestial Black Diamond Non-Surgical Face Lift. These premium treatments start from Dhs850 for 90 minutes.

The Spa, Mandarin Oriental, Jumeira 1, daily 8am to 9.30pm. Tel: (0)4 777 2243. mandarinoriental.com

3. Revisit a popular ladies’ night

If you find yourself saying ‘what a week’ by 6pm on Monday, then get yourself down to Miss Lily’s for their Pum Pum Party ladies’ night. The girls can enjoy three drinks and five specially curated dishes for Dhs120. If you’ve been to Miss Lily’s you know you can rely on the tunes to set the vibe, as DJ Crown Prince will be spinning a soundtrack of old skool soul, reggae and soca.

Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Mondays, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 356 2900. misslilysdxb.com

Tuesday February 2

4. Show off your best swing

It might seem like everyone and their Nan has been to Topgolf already, but if you haven’t, what are you waiting for? The sporty attraction brings together groups to give it their best swing, alongside food, drinks and non-stop fun. You’ll need to select the amount of time you/your group want to rent the bay (one-hour minimum) and get ready to play. You can always add more time at your bay.

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, Sun to Wed 11am to midnight, Thur 11am to 2am, Fri 9am to 2am, Sat 9am to midnight. Dhs130 to Dhs180 per hour from Sun to Wed, Dhs180 to Dhs220 per hour from Thur to Sat. topgolfdubai.ae

5. Treat yourself with a new happy hour

Señor Pico on West Beach has introduced a new happy hour runs four days per week, offering 50 per cent off selected food and cocktails. You can avail the excellent deal from 5pm to 7pm, Sunday to Wednesday. Half price cocktails include the Margarita Classica, a tropical mai tai with tequila, Pinky Gonzalez, a snowy concoction of light rum with coconut and pineapple and plenty more. Dishes include Pico chicken, cheesy quesadillas and tortilla chips and dips.

Señor Pico, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 12pm to 12am daily, happy hour runs 5pm to 7pm Sunday to Wednesday. @senorpico.thepalmdxb

Wednesday February 3

6. Indulge in a five-hour brunch

What’s On Dubai’s Club of the Year, White Dubai, recently relaunched it popular Wednesday night brunch, Undrground. The weekly five-hour event, known for its R&B and hip-hop tunes, runs from 8pm to 1am. The sit-down affair offers guests a prime spot in the middle of the action, with plenty of live entertainment to enjoy. Undrground has a London theme, which is conveyed in the decoration, music, dancers and acts each week.

White Dubai, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba, Wednesdays 8pm to 1am, Girls: Dhs180 house and Dhs320 premium, Guys: Dhs220 house and Dhs350 premium. Tel: (0)50 443 0933. @whitedubai