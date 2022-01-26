February is just around the corner…

You’ve already made it through the first month of 2022 – congratulations! There’s plenty happening in the month ahead, from cabaret shows and new nightlife venues, to sporting events for both spectators and participants. Some big events are back too, including LitFest, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship, and the UAE’s first sleep concert.

These are the best things to do in Dubai this February.

From February 2: Be dazzled with a cabaret show

Building on the success of sell-out shows at its permanent Bloomsbury Ballroom location in London, the cabaret concept makes a second home at the Soho Garden venue on the Palm, opening with its hit, Bond-inspired show, ‘London Never Dies’, with canapés, tapas and three or four-course gourmet meal options. After the performance, guests take over from the dancers when top DJs open up the dance floor until 5am.

Soho Garden Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, Weds to Sun, tables from Dhs900. dubai.platinumlist.net

February 3 to 14: Meet your favourite authors and speakers at LitFest

Bibliophiles, if you haven’t got these dates in your calendar already, take note as Emirates Literature Festival is back this year running from February 3 to 13. One of the world’s leading international literary festivals, top authors are heading to the What’s On award-winning festival, which is taking place this year at the picturesque canal side of Habtoor City. Among the highlights Gary Vaynerchuck, known simply as GaryVee, will host a talk called Crushing It With GaryVee that offers a rare chance to learn from the social media mogul; Bake Off star, mental health campaigner and author Nadiya Hussain will share how her life has been transformed since winning the hit show; and fan of the hit Netflix sensation Bridgerton can look forward to seeing the author of the popular series Julia Quinn and Ben Miller (who has also appeared on the show) at the event.

Al Habtoor City, various times, February 3 to 13, sessions range from free entry to Dhs150. emirateslitfest.com

February 4: See a musical comedy show as Bill Bailey takes the stage

Acclaimed English comedian, musician and actor Bill Bailey is heading to Dubai this February to enthrall the audience with a live performance combining stand-up comedy and music. Expect the same fun, joy, and excitement as any other of his performances you may have seen. Last year, Bailey picked up the award for the popular BBC reality TV dancing competition ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. Prices start from Dhs295. Book here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Feb 4, 6pm and 9.30pm. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

From February 5: Six Nations fever takes over the city

The Six Nations Championship is just around the corner (the first big game is on Saturday February 5), and it’s one of the biggest rugby tournaments of the year. Naturally, plenty of Dubai bars will be showing all of the live action with some great deals on food and beverages. One such venue is Wavebreaker, which welcomes the return of its ‘beach stadium’ from February 5 to March 19, with a huge screen set on the garden and plenty of screens at the beach bar. There’s a happy hour from 5pm to 7pm on weekdays, offering buy one get one free on selected house beverages. There are numerous offers on food and beverages such as a burger and a house beer for Dhs109. beer buckets for Dhs185 or tacos with a selected bottle of beer for Dhs89.

Wavebreaker Beach Bar and Grill, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, open 12pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. hilton.com

Throughout February: Check out a dreamy new destination

Looking for somewhere new to check out? Dream and Garden of Dreams are a duo of just-opened venues at Address Beach Resort hotel, JBR. Dream restaurant is described as a ‘brilliant nightlife experience’, set to dazzle guests with its curated supper club performances. A night here is said to be ‘a unique immersive experience combining fine dining with never-before-seen performances’. Garden of Dreams is the stunning botanical terrace with plenty of flora and fauna. It’s found on the ground floor of Address Beach Resort, with views out over the sea, capturing Bluewaters Island, Ain Dubai and more. The central space is dominated by a lovely bar with pretty printed bar stools drawn up to it. It looks to be the perfect sundowner spot and will serve up beverages, bites, shisha and live music.

Dream and Garden of Dreams, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 20 0224, dreamdxb.com

February 14 to 26: Go court side for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship

Top tennis players from across the globe make their way to Dubai to compete at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. For the women’s tournament, tennis fans will see an incredible line-up featuring nine of the world’s top 10 and 17 of the top 20 women competing to raise the prestigious Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships trophy. We don’t have the ATP tournament star-studded line-up just as yet, but as soon as we get word, we will let you know.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Dubai Duty Free Stadium, Dubai. February 14 to 26. dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com

February 17 to 19: Marvel at a dazzling ballet performance

The Crystal Palace Ballet will make its Middle East debut at Dubai Opera in February. The spectacular production is inspired by a true story with operatic elements, featuring dancers and musicians from the legendary Bolshoi Theatre – home to one of the most renowned and by far the largest – ballet companies in the world. The performance takes us back to 1740 to the court of Empress Anna Ioanovna in the Russian capital, where preparations for a grand event are ongoing. The celebrations are at the order of the Empress, who, upon learning of one of her court maidens love towards the court jester, decides to celebrate their marriage. Little did the young couple know that they were going to spend their wedding night in an ice palace built for them as a wedding ‘gift’ from the Empress. Be prepared to be enchanted. Tickets will be available on dubaiopera.com soon.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Feb 17 to 19. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

February 18 to 26: Catch some zzz’s at the UAE’s first sleep concert

We all love a good concert here in Dubai, but many a time it’s way past our bedtime which is probably one of the reasons why we’re tempted to cancel. Well, at this unique concert taking place in February at the Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA) in Souk Madinat Jumeirah you can soak in the music and take a nap with no judgement. Now, we know what you’re thinking. Yes, you can do that at home in your own comfy bed with your own music for free. But at this live musical concert at ToDA, the musical melodies will be paired with minimalist abstract light and video art. The session lasts for three dreamy hours.

Theare of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Feb 18, 19, 25 and 26, 10pm to 1am, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

February 19: On your bike for the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge

Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge in partnership with Dubai Sports Council returns for 2022 this February, and alongside the intense 92km challenge that takes to the street of Dubai, organisers have revealed the new Live Well Outride – a short course option to allow families and new cyclists to join in the fun alongside the main 92km challenge on 19th February. The 40km course aims to provide a fun, family-friendly cycling experience for beginners, and will take place alongside the main event to allow cyclists of all abilities to take part. Registration is now open.

Across Dubai, 6am onwards, Saturday February 19, from Dhs160. cyclechallenge.ae

From February 21: Head out of the city for a new staycation

Looking to escape the city for a relaxing staycation in one of the prettiest spots in the UAE? InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort and Spa will welcome guests from February, promising spectacular adventure, blissful relaxation and gorgeous beachfront living. Stretching across two peninsulas and a private beach, the 351-room resort features an exclusive collection of rooms, suites and villa – including a collection of villas with private pools that open directly onto the beach – plus tonnes of five-star facilities. There’s temperature controlled swimming pools to take a dip, or paddle in the surf on the private beach; unwind at the spa with a massage or facial; plus a huge collection of restaurants that range from Middle Eastern dishes at Levant & Nar, to the trendy NoHo grill, an ode to New York.

Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah, accepting reservations from February 21, doubles from Dhs900. ihg.com