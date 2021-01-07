These are some serious birds-eye views…

Dubai has no shortage of incredible real estate and if you’ve got millions of Dirhams spare to invest in your dream home, why not take it up to new levels? 56 levels, to be exact. On the third episode of Unreal Estate, we take you to the lap of luxury at this stunning Dubai Marina penthouse, complete with all of the amenities you could need.

You’ll find the penthouse in question at the newly-completed luxury residence Marina Gate Jumeirah Living. The penthouse, up on the 56th floor is spread over an impressive 6358 sq. ft., complete with four en-suite bedrooms, two kitchens, staff quarters and three parking spaces.

Upon entering, you’re immediately hit by the light and airiness of the vast space, afforded to you by the high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows in every room of the property. This is accentuated in the living area by the elegant furniture with neutral tones, leading out to a balcony, from which you’ll peer down at other Dubai Marina skyscrapers.

There’s plenty of room for entertaining guests, with a beautiful reception room, complete with a dining table and entertainment kitchen, as well as an additional living room, which acts as a sort of ‘snug’, albeit, the most luxurious and out-there ‘snug’ we’ve ever seen.

Naturally, with this sort of an extravagant pad, you’d expect some equally top-class facilities, and you’ll get just that. The building has an infinity pool, fully-equipped gym and a business lounge with a breakfast cafe and restaurant. Plus, you can enjoy concierge services available 24/7.

The spacious bedrooms are finished in the same neutral colour scheme as the rest of the apartment, with some pretty wow-worthy walk-in wardrobes and closet space. Bathrooms are finished to a seriously high spec: the Master Bedroom boasting a marble jacuzzi bathtub, walk-in shower and his-n-hers sinks.

Whilst this property has now been sold, the asking price was around Dhs15,250,000…

Stay tuned for the next episode of Unreal Estate for more luxury homes in Dubai.

Images: Provided