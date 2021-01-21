Keep fit and save money – sounds like a win-win…

Warehouse Gym, the popular fitness centre based in Dubai, has announced the opening of a brand new location in Ibn Battuta Mall. The new gym marks the eighth location for the brand, which recently opened a branch in DIFC’s Gate Avenue.

To celebrate the opening, Warehouse Gym is giving away 500 annual memberships priced at just Dhs99 per month. These ‘light’ memberships will give you gym-only access, to use all of the equipment and facilities, while the classes will be pay-as-you-go.

You’ll find the new 30,000 square foot gym in Egypt Court of Ibn Battuta mall, close to Sun & Sand Sports. We’re yet to see a sneak peek inside but other Warehouse branches are known for their bright and vibrant wall art, neon lighting and extensive selection of equipment.

The new spot is scheduled to open sometime this month, so it sounds like by the end of January you’ll be getting to work on your fitness goals for just Dhs99. If you’re looking for a new personal trainer, the gym will be able to offer them at an additional cost.

The light membership doesn’t include classes but if you want to join one of them you can pay only for the one you want to go to. Options include blackbox, crossfit, cycle, run & ride, boxing for adults and kids, pole fitness, and circuits.

Warehouse Gym, Egypt Court, Ibn Battuta Mall, opening January 2021, Dhs99 light membership. whgym.com