If you’re a UFC and/or a Conor McGregor fan, the likelihood is that you will be well aware that a massive sports match is coming up. Conor McGregor will take on Dustin Poirier, on Sunday January 24, in the UFC 257 battle which will take place in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi.

If you’re staying in Dubai to watch the fight on TV, make sure you get up early, as it’s expected that the main card fight will take place between 7am and 9.30am.

Some of Dubai’s longstanding sports bars will be screening the fight with some great offers….

Bidi Bondi

This Australian surf-slash-sports bar has long been a Dubai favourite for watching all of the live sport. On Sunday 24, doors will open at 6am and you can enjoy hearty breakfast plus two drinks for Dhs99. The signature Bidi Bondi Red Strip will be available all day for Dhs199, inclusive of five house drinks or four house drinks and a meal.

Bidi Bondi, Shoreline 8, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, normal opening hours Sun to Wed 11am to 1am, Thurs to Sat 9am to 1am. Tel: (04) 427 0515. @bidibondidxb

Garden on 8

Perfect for Media City or Dubai Marina dwellers, friendly bar Garden on 8 will be showing the live match (perfect if you’re catching it before heading off to work for the day). Doors will open from 7am and, whilst the fight is on, fill your belly with a full English breakfast including eggs, sausages and plenty more.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, normal opening hours Sun to Wed 4pm to 1am, Thurs 4pm to 2am, Fri & Sat 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 427 1000. @gardenon8

McGettigan’s JLT

Head to popular Irish bar McGettigan’s JLT on Sunday 24 from 6am to watch the fight. The venue will be serving up a full Irish breakfast with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pudding, hash brown, tomato, mushroom and baked beans, inclusive of tea or coffee.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, normal opening hours Sun to Thurs 12pm to 1am, Fri & Sat 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai

