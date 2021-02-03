Branch out of your breakfast routine with these fresh finds…

Dubai is never short of brilliant breakfast options. Whether you want the full English or an acai bowl with a view, Dubai handles breakfast with aplomb. This weekend, why not shake up your smashed avo and shakshouka routine, with three new breakfasts to try in Dubai.

For spice lovers: Mohalla

Hip Indian eatery Mohalla, in the Dubai Design District, has just launched a new weekends-only breakfast of Indian streetfood dishes. Level up your standard omelette with the egg paratha, a fluffy omelette wrapped in a crispy malabari paratha. Or opt for the Indian take on crepes: a cone-shaped crispy rice and lentil dosa stuffed with a gently spiced potato filled and served with sambar and coconut chutney.

Mohalla, Building 5, Dubai Design District, breakfast available Fri and Sat, 9am to midday. Tel: 800 664 2552. @mohallarestaurant

For all-you-can-eat aficionados: Circle Cafe

With locations across Dubai, Circle Cafe has long been a favourite for its value-packed all-you-can-eat breakfasts. Now, they’ve revamped the menu, offering a staggering array of 25 breakfast dishes. We’re talking eggs of every persuasion (Mexican, Arabic, Indian or Asian), pancakes, bagels and breakfast bowls. It’s just Dhs65 for as much as you like, including a cup of coffee or tea – and the only rule is you eat what you order.

Circle Cafe, Bay Square, Kite Beach, (weekdays only), Jumeirah Islands, DIFC, Studio City⁠, Healthcare City, Media City⁠, Silicon Oasis⁠, and Mirdif, Sun to Thu 8am to noon, Fri and Sat 8am to 4pm. @circlecafe

For trend spotters: The Grey

Al Wasl Road is a hotbed of culinary activity at the moment, and the latest addition to the strip is The Grey. This design-savvy cafe has just opened its doors in Al Wasl, with Instagrammability front and centre. Settle into the chic, monochromatic interiors or out on the terrace for truffle-strewn scrambled eggs, charcoal croissants loaded with eggs Benedict, or French toast with butter caramel and labneh ice cream.

The Grey, 9A Street (entry via Al Wasl Road), daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (0)54 582 6779. @thegreydxb

Images: Supplied/Facebook