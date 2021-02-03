Get these in the group chat…

We’re always on the hunt for fresh ladies’ night deals here in Dubai, and these three new offers are well worth checking out. From a three-course meal with drinks by the beach to free-flowing beverages in a popular DIFC lounge, here are four new ladies’ nights to try in Dubai this week.

Aiza

Gather your girlfriends for Sirens of the Cyclades, a Greek-inspired ladies’ night at Aiza, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. For Dhs199, you’ll be treated to for a three-course Greek-Mediterranean menu, paired with four drinks (including wine, spirits and cocktails).

Aiza, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Tue 6pm to 10pm, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 575 5097. @aiza_dubai

Bla Bla

The giant new bar, dining and beach club precinct, on the Beach opposite JBR, has launched a new ladies’ night at Onda Nami on Tuesday nights. For Dhs150, ladies can enjoy a three-course set menu of Italian-Japanese cuisine, paired with three drinks from a list that includes wines and sangria. If you want to make a whole day of it, kick things off with Bla Bla’s Miami Beats ladies’ day, which runs from noon until 4pm.

Onda Nami, Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach opposite JBR, Tue 6pm to 10pm, Dhs150. Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blabladubai

Flair 5

On Saturday nights, wrap up your weekend with the Bloom ladies’ night at Flair 5. Visit this lush alfresco bar in the Ritz-Carlton DIFC, and for Dhs100, you’ll receive a selection of drinks from 8pm to midnight.

Flair 5, The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Sat 8pm to midnight, Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 372 2323. @flair.5

The Tap House

Looking for a retro take on ladies’ night? The Tap House on Palm Jumeirah has revamped its Tuesday night deal for the girls, with a 90s’ makeover. From 7pm to midnight every Tuesday, women can enjoy an evening of relaxed food and drinks on the terrace. Pay Dhs99 for snacks and three house drinks, or Dhs149 for the sharing snacks with unlimited house drinks. If the lads want to tag along, it’s Dhs129 for the snacks and three drinks.

The Tap House, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Tue 7pm to midnight, from Dhs99. Tel: (04) 514 3778. @taphousedubai

Images: Supplied