Twenty bars, three restaurants, one beach club…

If you’ve got your feet on the beat of Dubai’s thriving food and beverage scene, we doubt that the opening of new JBR beach club Bla Bla has escaped your attention. The mammoth space is home to twenty bars, three restaurants and one beach club.

No Dubai beach club is complete without a ladies’ day and Bla Bla is launching a brand new ladies’ day on Tuesday, February 2. The event, named Miami Beats, will run every Tuesday between 12pm to 4pm so round up your girls and snag an extra day off work.

There’s something for everyone with a special deal for girls and guys. For the ladies it’s Dhs150 for a wristband which will get you four hours of free-flowing house white or red wine, sangria, mocktails or soft drinks, plus one bar snack.

Gents can join in the fun by paying Dhs199 to receive four tokens which can be redeemed against a selection of house beers, house spirits, soft drinks and mocktails. There’s no food included for the guys but you can order from a poolside menu.

Bla Bla officially opened on Thursday, January 21. The day-to-night destination will help you to make the day what you want it to be. Beach day? No problem. Causal dining? Sorted. Sundowners? Absolutely. Nightlife? Got you covered.

You’ll find Bla Bla at the beach opposite JBR. The beach club has a huge sparkling pool complete with a pool bar and Bali-inspired beach bar. There’s also Japanese and Italian restaurants and a cool smokehouse kiosk. You’ll also find themed bars including Tag Bar, Lightbox Bar, Lounge Bar, Irish Bar and the Record Room.

‘The Tent’ at Bla Bla officially opened on Tuesday, January 26 with nine different themed bars serving up good times until 3am. From the New York-themed bar, The Bronx, to The Hydro Bar or the Butterfly Bar, which is shadowed by more than 4,000 beautiful hanging butterflies.

No need to go anywhere else after ladies’ day then…

Bla Bla Beach Club, The Beach opposite JBR, Sun to Thurs 8am to 2am, Fri & Sat 8am to 3am (pool closes at 6pm). Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blablabeachclub

