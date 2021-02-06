There are some awesome things to do in the capital this week…

Making plans and celebrating on the weekend is great. But, your weekdays can be just as fun. From celebrating Chinese New Year to shopping and much more, there’s plenty going on in the capital to make the workweek enjoyable.

Here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Sunday February 7

Level up your beauty regime

The first Abu Dhabi Beauty Week (ADBW) runs until February 14 and features exciting mall pop-ups by international brands, exclusive promotions, interactive masterclasses, and appearances by leading industry personalities. You will be able to check it out at activations in Yas Mall, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Al Wahda Mall, Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall and other participating malls in Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain. Read more here.

For more information on the upcoming Abu Dhabi Beauty Week visit retailabudhabi.ae

Monday February 8

Ladies, dance your troubles away

This great session by Innerseed uses body movement as a form of self-expression by allowing the beats of the music to shake off all those blockages and stress. The class is a mixture of free-form movement and guided yoga flow with elements of Kundalini. The session will cost you Dhs130 and you’ll need to pre-book here. Dress comfy.

Inner seed, Saadiyat Rotana, Abu Dhabi, Feb 8, Dhs130 (excluding VAT). Tel: (0)50 352 8640. @innerseed

Tuesday February 9

Seal a business deal over lunch at 99 Sushi

‘Omakase’ is a Japanese dining tradition which means ‘I’ll leave it up to you’ – basically encouraging guests to leave their entire dining experience in the hands of the chef. The business lunch is priced at Dhs149 per person and features nine courses with dishes such as salted edamame, classic hosomaki, fatty tuna tartar gunkan, sea bass and much more. The business lunch runs from Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3.30pm.

99 Sushi, The Four Seasons Al Maryah, Abu Dhabi, business lunch Sun to Thur 12pm to 3.30pm. Dhs149 per person. Tel: (0)2 672 3333. @99sushibaruae

Spin and win at Deerfields Mall

If you love shopping, why not head over to Deerfields Mall for a chance to win some cool prizes. All you have to do to have a go is spend Dhs200 at any retail outlet or Dhs500 at Carrefour. The shopping extravaganza runs for seven weeks, so you have time until March 27 to prepare your shopping list.

Deerfields, Abu Dhabi, spin and win available until March 27. Tel:(0)2 501 0826. @deerfieldsmall

Wednesday February 10

Celebrate Chinese New Year at award-winning Hakkasan

Tuck into a specially curated menu with ingredients traditionally designed to reflect good health – perfect to usher in fortune for the year ahead. The limited-edition menu can be enjoyed from February 10 to 26 for Dhs468 per person. Unmissable highlights include crispy kumquat chicken, wok-fry tiger prawn with macadamia nut, braised abalone roasted duck fried rice and more.

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, Feb 10 to 26, Dhs468 per person. Tel: (0)2 690 7739. @emiratespalace

Gents, this deal will have you spinning around

Stratos is the revolving restaurant in Abu Dhabi with a 360-degree view of the city landscape and the Arabian Gulf. They have a deal for the gents every Wednesday with a cool 50 per cent off on main courses and three select beverages which can be enjoyed over three hours. It runs from 7pm to 11pm. Don’t forget to make a reservation before you head on over.

Stratos Revolving Lounge & Bar, Le Royal Meridien Hotel, Abu Dhabi. Gents night every Wed 7pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)2 695 0490. @stratosabudhabi

Images: Supplied