From bouncing around to getting crafty…

Hit the pause button on zoom, shut those study books and take the kids out to let out some steam during the much needed half-term break.

From getting creative to bouncing around, here are three great places the kids can enjoy…

Learn about Mars with Oli Oli

Celebrating the success of the UAE’s Mars mission, Oli Oli is focusing on space theme activations with eight fun and interactive activities. The ‘out of this world’ experience includes landing a spacecraft, using tools to discover water on Mars, testing the endurance of rovers on Mars and many more. The cool activities run until February 27 and is free with the general admission ticket which costs Dhs126 for one child and one adult. Per additional adult it is Dhs42.

While you’re there, make sure you check out the museum of the moon as it will orbit its way out of Dubai in April 2021.

Oli Oli, Al Quoz 1, close to Oasis Centre Mall, Dubai, until Feb 27, Sun to Wed 9am to 6pm, Thur 9am to 7pm and Fri 9am to 8pm, Dhs126 for two hours, included in general admission costs, Dhs30 at the door. Tel: (0)4 702 7300. @olioliuae

Get crafty with Octoos

Perfect for the little ones who love to dip their hands in paint or use the walls of your home as their canvas. This workshop will teach little ones the art of leather crafting including stitching and assembling and at the end of the session they will each walk home with their very own camel leather wallet. A number of animal shapes are available and in a different range of colours, so little ones can get really creative. The workshop will last two hours and is located in Al Safa next to Al Manara. Materials and refreshments are included in the Dhs150 price. The class is limited to five and there are workshops on February 15, 17, 24 and 28. Book your spot here.

Camel leather zoo wallet, Al Safa, Dubai, workshops held on Feb 15, 17, 24 and 28, timings vary. octoos.com

Bounce around with er… Bounce Dubai

For the little ones with unending amounts of energy, send them off to Bounce’s legendary Freestyle Academy. The holiday camp offers children the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities while taking their freestyle moves to the next level. They will learn parkour, free running tips and tricks and even special coaching for Ninja Squad. It will cost you Dhs190 per day or Dhs750 per week.

Bounce, available at all venues in Dubai, from Feb 14 to 18, timings vary. Tel: (0)4 321 1400. @bouncemideast

Images: Supplied