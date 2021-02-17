Perfect for those last minute party orders…

Adult beverage delivery service, African & Eastern Direct were previously offering a ‘next day delivery’ option for orders made before midday.

But they’ve now managed to upgrade that service to a same-day-delivery option. Meaning those last-minute dinner parties, have a green light.

Astonishingly, same day deliveries can be made up until 4pm on the day and there’s no minimum spend. It’s just a flat Dhs20 fee and you can look forward to receiving the contents of your cart within a couple of hours.

African & Eastern Direct has over 600 brands available and an often refreshed range of monthly offers.

Deliveries can only be made to private home addresses in the following locations Downtown Abu Dhabi; Al Zahiyah and Al Markaziyah; Madinat Zayed; Khalidiya; Al Wahda; Al Karamah; Al Rowdah and Al Mushrif; Al Muroor; Khalifa City; Al Raha; Yas Island; Saadiyat Island; Mafraq; Mussafah; Shabiya; and Al Ree.

No license, no problem

Back in September of 2020, we announced the news that those purchasing and drinking alcohol from licensed premises will no longer have to show their own private license before being served.

You’ve still got to be over 21 and consume alcohol at home or in licensed premises of course, but as of now — the requirement for showing an in-date, private license, has been removed in Abu Dhabi.

DCT circular 67/2020 dated September 15, states “we would like to announce the cancellation of alcohol licences for individuals, where residents and tourists will be permitted to buy and possess alcohol from licensed retail shops, and are allowed to drink within tourism and hotel establishments, clubs, and independent outlets”.

