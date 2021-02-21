Get some healthy competition going with darts, pool or bowling…

Sometimes a chilled catch up with friends is in order to wind down the work day, and there are plenty of places in Dubai that offer exactly that. For the nights that you don’t want to take things too seriously and just want a fun, if not a little competitive evening, we’ve got you covered.

Whether it’s darts, bowling or pool, we’ve rounded up 7 of the best bars in Dubai for games and sports…

1. Bowling and arcades at Brass Monkey

Brass Monkey is your one-stop shop for all things fun. The venue is gigantic, with a 12-lane bowling alley, arcade, pool tables, two dining concepts and so much more. On the first floor is three pool and snooker tables, basketball machines, a dedicated game room with old-favourite arcade games including Pac-Man to take you on a nostalgia trip. Another room upstairs is the Arcade room, which houses an air hockey and table tennis table, plus more vintage games, two state-of-the-art racing car simulators and motorbike ones too.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, open 4pm to 1am daily, play cards start from Dhs100 and don’t expire. @brassmonkeysocial

2. Pool at Baby Q

Baby Q at Media One is the perfect spot to head with a group after work and catch up over a game of pool. There’s pool tables ready to play and for those who just want to watch, it’s a stylish setting with great views across Dubai and energetic tunes. ‘Golden Hour’ (happy hour) takes place Sunday to Friday, between 4pm and 8pm with 50 per cent off all drinks, food and pool.

Baby Q, 43rd Floor, Media One Tower, Dubai Media City, Sun to Thurs 10am to 1am, Friday 4pm to 1am, Saturday 6pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 443 5403. q43dubai.com

3. Darts at The 44

This sprawling sports bar has a bit of a man-cave vibe with loads of activities to get involved in. Team up for a competitive game of darts or try your hand at bowling or pool. There’s also a cool terrace and a number of old school arcade games to play. You’ll always catch a sports game going on here on one of the many screens too.

The 44, Hilton Al Habtoor City, Sunday to Wednesday 12pm to 2am, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 3am. Tel: (054) 581 1758. Facebook.com/the44dubai

4. Games Booth at UBK

This urban British spot in JLT gives off a comfortable pub garden kind of feel outside with wooden pub-style benches and a relaxed atmosphere. Inside, it’s a fantastic place to head for a bit of a competitive games night with pool tables, darts and foosball or the weekly Monday quiz night. If you’re feeling peckish they have dishes that make the most of British classics and their happy hour runs every day with selected drinks priced from Dhs32.

UBK, Movenpick Hotel, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, open 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 438 0000. movenpick.com

5. Bowling at Wavehouse

Recently opened Wavehouse has certainly earned its stripes in terms of entertainment, and is a go-to for something different to your normal bar or restaurant scene. Set in the glow of neon lights and funky decor, try your hand at their four lane, ten-pin bowling alley. You’ll also find arcade games, soft play and the innovative Wave Rider, plus a bar and a restaurant too.

Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sun & Wed 5pm to 11pm, Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri, Sat 12pm to 11pm. atlantisthepalm.com/wavehouse

6. Air hockey at Hoxton Dubai

Occupying the space left behind by Axe House, Hoxton is described as an urban bar and eatery and opens daily from noon until 2am. The same urban, graffitied interiors, neon red signs and best of all – the games area – stayed behind when the venue changed names. So, you can still get your fix of air hockey or pool when you check out this London-cool bar. Their happy hour runs from 12pm to 8pm every day with 50 per cent off selected beverages.

Hoxton Dubai, Armada Bluebay Hotel,Cluster P, JLT, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 395 8888. Facebook.com/HoxtonDubai

7. Boardgames at Unwind

Go a bit old school and throwback with some board games. Unwind have over 500 of your favourite boardgames including Scrabble, Ludo and Snakes and Ladders so you can bring nostalgic memories of healthy competition with family and friends. Serving all-day breakfast, lunch, coffee and dessert, you’ll easily while away a chilled afternoon in here. Can’t decide what to play? They have ‘Games Masters’ to help you choose the perfect game.

Unwind Cafe, Hessa St, Dubai, Sun closed, Mon, Tues, Wed 2pm to 11pm, Thurs 2pm to 12am, Fri & Sat 12pm to 12am, Dhs18 for one hour, Dhs27 for two hours, Dhs50 all day rate. Tel: (04) 336 6611. unwinddubai.com

Images: Supplied / Facebook