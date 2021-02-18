Close contacts of Covid-19 should also report to authorities…

Yesterday, the UAE Federal Public Prosecution took to social media to announce stiff penalties for Covid-19 patients who don’t report their infection to authorities.

According to the posts, which have been translated by The National, “Covid-19 patients who fail to report their infection to the Ministry of Health and Prevention or other health authorities will face a prison sentence and a fine of between Dh10,000 and Dh50,000.”

The article also states that close contacts of Covid-19 patients must also report to the Ministry of Health and Prevention:

“If a person is infected with one of the [communicable] diseases mentioned, the patient and his close contacts should go to the ministry or other health authorities to receive medical treatment, advice and awareness of the risks of infection and the ways of transmitting the infection,” Federal Public Prosecution tweeted.

“The infected person must also adhere to the preventive measures and instructions to prevent infecting others.”

By ensuring Covid-19 patients and close contacts report to the health authorities, correct medical care and guidance can be given, helping to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cases in the UAE continue to sit above 3,000, with 3,452 infections reported on Wednesday.

Recoveries once again outpaced new infections, with 3,570 patients cleared of the virus.

Self-isolation for Covid-19 patients

In January, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) reduced the isolation time for mild Covid-19 cases.

If you’ve tested positive for Covid-19 in Dubai, but have not developed any symptoms since testing, you will now have to quarantine for 10 days, instead of the original 14 days.

Quarantine for close contacts of Covid-19 cases in Dubai

If you have come into contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19 in Dubai, but have not developed any symptoms, you are required to self-isolate for 10 days, starting from the date of exposure.