From Dh1 wings to all-you-can-eat feasts…

If you like to get down and dirty with a mountain of chicken wings, then best pull out your stretchy pants, because we’ve rounded up all of the best chicken wing deals in Dubai. Ranging from Dh1 wings to all-you-can-eat extravaganzas, chicken wings fans will want to flock here, pronto.

The Rose & Crown

The deal: Enjoy two hours of unlimited chicken wings and free-flowing beer for Dhs150.

When: Monday nights

The Rose & Crown, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Mon from 5pm to late. Tel: (04) 437 0022

Bai Bar & Terrace

The deal: Score Dh1 wings (minimum order of 5), or they’re free if you complete the ‘Hotter than hell’ challenge.

When: Wednesday nights

Bai Bar & Terrace, Radission Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, Marasi Dr, Business Bay, Wed 6pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 875 3300. @bai_bar_dubai

Perry & Blackwelders

The deal: Tuck into unlimited chicken wings for Dhs99, then add on an hour of unlimited selected drinks for Dhs99.

When: Wednesdays, all day

Perry & Blackwelders, Souk Madinat Jumeriah, Wed noon to 11.30pm. @perryandblackwelder

The Blacksmith

The deal: During the Wits & Wings quiz night, savour all-you-can-eat wings slathered in habanero-loaded Haute Sauce. It’s Dhs99 including limitless wings and one house drink.

When: Monday nights

Blacksmith Bar and Eatery, Wyndham Marina, Mon 7.30pm to 10pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 407 8873. @theblacksmithdubai

TJ’s

The deal: Enjoy unlimited chicken wings for Dhs59 per person, from 5pm onwards. Take your pick of spicy chicken buffalo wings, baked spice-rubbed buffalo wings, and kung pao chicken wings. When: Wednesday nights TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Wed 5pm to 1am. @tjs.dubai

Original Wings & Rings

The deal: On Mondays, from 8pm to 11pm, enjoy unlimited wings and margarita cocktails for Dhs149. On Tuesdays chicken wings are Dhs3 per piece, all day. And any day of the week, get 10 traditional wings slathered in your choice of 12 sauces for Dhs69, including fries and blue cheese or ranch sauce.

When: Various offers throughout the week

Original Wings & Rings, Level C, Liberty House, DIFC, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 1am. @originalwingsandrings

Spike

The deal: Order 1 kilo of chicken wings for Dhs105. Take your pick of Korean-style (deep-fried with a sweet and spicy sauce), buffalo, or a mix of both.

When: All day, every day

Spike Sports Bar & Terrace, Emirates Golf Club, daily noon to midnight. Tel: (04) 417 9842. @spike.dubai

Wingsters

The deal: Prices start at Dhs40 for eight wings or Dhs106 for 24 wings, with a array of 25 sauces.

When: All day, every day

Wingsters, The Greens, 11am to 2am, Motor City, 11am to midnight, The Pointe, noon to 11pm, Business Bay, 11am to 11pm. Tel: 800 94649. @wingstersuae

Wingstop

The deal: Too many deals to mention, but a 20-piece platter will set you back around Dhs80 – use the handy Wing Calculator to help you decide just how many you need.

When: Every day

Wingstop, various locations around Dubai, visit: wingstop.ae

Stars N Bars

The deal: On Wing It Wednesdays, get 24 wings for Dhs96. Sauces include barbecue, honey garlic chilli, buffalo, and sweet chilli.

When: Wednesday nights

Stars N Bars, La Mer, Wed 8pm to late. Tel: (04) 349 9903. @starsnbarslamer

Images: Supplied/Instagram