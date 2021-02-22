We can’t wait for it to reach completion…

A 10 million square feet development is taking shape off the shores of Dubai Marina. Part of the huge Dubai Harbour project, Emaar Properties is set to open 27 residential towers in an area called Emaar Beachfront.

The area will be home to 1.5 kilometres of beach, as well as a mall, a hotel managed by Address, and a slew of fancy restaurants. A total of 10,000 residential units are up for grabs and sales have already started coming in for the premium properties.

The first property to launch will be Beach Vista, two luxurious towers of 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartments, with prices starting from a cool Dhs6,149,888. If you have that kind of money to spare, you’ll enjoy private beach access, a swimming pool and prime views of Ain Dubai.

Coming in at a more affordable Dhs1,991,888 is Beach Isle. A light and modern building with a ‘Miami-style pool deck’ and kids splash pad and play area, as well as ground-level retail and dining strip.

A space in Grand Bleu Tower starts from Dhs2,158,888, for a residence designed by Elie Saab. The architecture has been inspired by Miami’s art deco district, while inside you’ll find elegantly designed apartments offering uninterrupted views of the waterfront.

Sunrise Bay’s two towers are connected by a podium deck, complete with infinity swimming pool. You’ll have easy access to the yacht club, which would ideally be home to your own boat, but at Dhs5,424,888 per apartment, you might not have cash to spare.

Taking more cues from Miami is South Beach, a development designed to allow owners the hassle-free opportunity to offer their apartment as a short-term holiday home. Ease by Emaar property management will take care of all of the paperwork, administration, housekeeping, and guest issues. Prices start from Dhs3,881,888.

Images: Emaar Properties