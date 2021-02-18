The weather is ripe for a beach day…

Have you noticed that little ripple of warmth in the air? With winter’s coolest days now behind us, we’re gearing up for a spring filled with sun-drenched days at the beach. To take advantage of this glorious weather, Sofitel Dubai Palm Jumeirah has just launched an unbeatable new beach and pool pass.

For just Dhs65 midweek, you’ll have full access to the French-Polynesian-themed resort‘s private beach and five temperature-controlled swimming pools. From Sunday to Thursday, you can take advantage of free access for one child up to the age of 12.

If you’d like to plan your Palm Jumeirah beach day for the weekend, it’s Dhs100 per person on Friday and Saturday, or Dhs65 for children aged four to 12.

While you’re there, you’ll enjoy a 30 per cent discount on food and drink at the Sofitel’s collection of restaurants and bars.

Upgrade your Palm Jumeirah beach day

How do you improve on a beach and pool day on the Palm? Throw in a three-course lunch or a spa session.

For Dhs180, you can buy a one-day pool and beach pass to Sofitel Dubai Palm Jumeirah, along with a three-course lunch at Maui Beach Restaurant and Bar. This offer is for food only (drinks charged extra) and is valid for midweek visits, Sunday to Thursday.

If you’d prefer a spot of pampering, choose the massage with pool and beach access package. For Dhs265, you’ll get a 30-minute rejuvenating back, neck and shoulder massage, or relaxing foot massage. You’ll then have all-day access to the beach and outdoor pools, plus 30 per cent off at the resort’s restaurants and bars.

Sofitel Dubai Palm Jumeirah, pool and beach pass Dhs65 Sun to Thu, or Dhs100 on weekends. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Images: Supplied