Bring that island spirit into your home…

With Dubai being a considerable amount quieter at the moment, you might be looking to keep things a little closer to home. Ever-popular Jamaican bar Miss Lily’s has got you covered.

Known for its signature Jamaican flair, upbeat music and, of course, its flavour-packed jerk chicken, Miss Lily’s is launching a meal kit from Monday, February 22 which means you can enjoy all of the goodness at home.

The three-course meal kit serves up to four people. It includes 1.2kg of jerk chicken with Miss Lily’s signature jerk sauce, cucumber escovitch, mango chutney and rice & peas.

That’s not all. You’ll also receive Chef Richie’s homemade Scotch Bonnet & Pickapeppa sauces, plus a basting brush to coat your chicken with that signature flavour.

Additionally, there’s jerk corn with sweet-toasted coconut flakes and the old-fashioned coconut cake, saved for dessert. The entire box is priced at Dhs385 – not bad for all of that!

If you’re not quite sure where to start when cooking it, don’t worry. You can watch a cooking tutorial video, led by New York-based chef Andre Fowles, to ensure you get the most out of it.

If you’re more oaf a straight up burger kind of person, you can order one of the new boxes of burger patties. Opt from vegan, beef or chicken options and choose your quantity size.

A box of 12 patties are priced at Dhs225 whilst the 24 patties are priced at Dhs385 (inclusive of VAT). You’ll also get a QR code on the box to put on an authentic reggae playlist whilst you’re cooking.

To order visit @misslilysdxb Instagram page and click on the ‘Order Food’ link….

Images: Provided