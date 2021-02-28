Calling all yogis…

Let’s face it, the past year has been a strange one and there’s never been a bigger focus on mental health and wellness. If you’re a big yoga fan or you’re keen to try it, there’s a huge yoga festival coming up in Dubai.

Massively popular event Yogafest is returning to the city and the three-day festival is jam-packed full of workshops, classes and talks focused on health and well-being. It takes place at Dubai Internet City from March 18 to 20.

This year, 2021, will mark the tenth year Yogafest has come to Dubai so you know you’re in for a treat. Yogafest supports children’s charities and this year, they’re supporting Gulf For Good, a UK registered Charity with a head office in International Humanitarian City.

Taking care of yourself is a big priority and there’s set to be a talk on how to prime your immune system and combat Covid-19 through specific breath exercises, shaking, and sound therapy.

As well as numerous yoga sessions, there will be a talk on improving your sleep and another one on decluttering your home, wardrobe and life. It’s family-friendly with a special family yoga tent as well as other yoga tents.

They say that health starts with nourishing your body and there will be plenty of places to buy healthy drinks and snacks from brands such as Spill the Bean, Coco Yogo and Little Erth. Register for the event at yogafest.me.

You can get a pass for the whole three days of the festival, priced at Dhs150 or it’s Dhs50 for the day on Thursday, March 19, Dhs95 for the day on Friday, March 20 or Saturday, March 21.

“It’s amazing to see what started as a one-day event to celebrate the Winter solstice in 2010 still connecting this community of wellness professionals and students ten years later,” says Yogafest Founder Elaine Kelly. “It’s been an incredibly tough year, people need our support more than ever and we are here to help.”

Images: Provided