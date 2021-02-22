Here’s something new for your Wednesday night…

Brazilian churrasco restaurant Fogueira, in Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Residence, has just launched a new Wednesday night deal that will appeal to carnivores and cocktail fans alike.

As the name suggests, Fogueira’s La Festa Da Caipirinha is a celebration of Brazil’s signature tipple, the caipirinha cocktail, which sees the zesty lime and cachaca drinks paired with a seemingly endless procession of churrasco meats.

For Dhs359 per person, you’ll have free-flowing caipirinhas, and as much meat on a stick as you can possibly handle. All you need to do is sit back on the rooftop terrace and let the sword-wielding waitstaff bring their meaty wares to you.

Along with enough beef to feed a small army, you’ll also be treated to traditional Brazilian appetisers, salads and stews, such as the rib-sticking black bean feijoada and bobo de camarao (seafood stew).

Pace yourselves, amigos, this all-you-can-eat meat fest is a marathon, rather than a sprint. Once you’ve reached your meaty zenith, a selection of refreshing desserts will be served to your table.

La Festa Da Caipirinha runs every Wednesday from 6pm to midnight, with three-hour slots available. Time your visit for the early side of the evening to take in those epic sunset views across JBR and Dubai Marina.

Fogueira also runs discounted deals on Monday nights for ladies and Tuesday nights for lads, with churrasco and house drinks packages reduced by 50 per cent to Dhs199 each, or just Dhs129 with soft drinks.

Fogueira Churrasco Dubai, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, JBR, La Festa Da Caipirinha, Wed 6pm to midnight, Dhs359 for three hours of unlimited churrasco and caipirinhas. @fogueiradeltadubai

Images: Supplied