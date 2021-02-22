All those brunch vibes, in one affordable package…

Brand-spanking British gastropub Foxglove and the adjoining Soho Beer Garden have just launched a new Friday Lunch in the Garden package.

And while brunches are still technically on pause here in Dubai, this Friday lunch at Foxglove does a very good job of ticking all of your favourite brunch boxes.

Running from midday until 5pm on Fridays, the Lunch in the Garden promises a three-course meal, with a choice of British and European dishes on the menu, along with free-flowing drinks.

Foxglove’s Friday lunch is bounding onto the Dubai scene with a very reasonable price tag. For ladies, it’s Dhs250 with house drinks or Dhs350 with sparkling wine, and for the lads, it’s Dhs300 with house drinks and Dhs400 with bubbles.

For starters, there are small plates of chicken and chorizo croquetas, sausage rolls with Branston pickle, and a prawn cocktail, for example.

From the grill, expect a whistle-stop tour of the world’s finest tube meats, with German bratwurst, spicy North African merguez, Spanish chorizo, and a Swiss cheese and chicken number, all served with French fries and onion gravy.

Main courses include herb-marinated chicken, pulled wagyu with Yorkshire puds, and an Italian flatbread layered with chargrilled vegetables, pesto and mozzarella. To finish, share a dessert platter of chocolate brownies, profiteroles, ice cream and fruit.

While those government guidelines are still in place, live music has been replaced by a curated playlist, making for a relaxed afternoon in on the Soho Beer Garden terrace.

Foxglove Steakhouse and Gastropub and Soho Beer Garden, Lunch in the Garden, Meydan Racecourse, Fri, noon to 5pm, Dhs250 for ladies with house drinks, Dhs350 with sparkling; Dhs300 for gents with house drinks, Dhs400 with sparkling. Tel: (0) 52 388 8849. @foxglovedxb

Images: Supplied