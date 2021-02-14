From shopping to celebrating Chinese New Year, here are some amazing things to do this week…

Planning your workweek of zoom meetings, business lunches and admin? Make sure you add in a couple of fun things to do to help you unwind and relax.

And if you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day on February 14, check out this awesome list of places to celebrate with your loved one.

Here are six fun things to do this week in Abu Dhabi

Sunday February 14

Celebrate Chinese New Year at The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Celebrations began on February 12 but continue for sixteen days until Lantern Festival. Head to The Galleria Al Maryah Island where exclusive shopping options, fun activities, great offers and delicious Chinese and Asian-inspired dining options await. There’s a Tree of Fortune where you can scan a QR code on lucky red envelopes to win a digital scratch card with great offers.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Al Falah Street, Abu Dhabi, Chinese New Year until February 20. Tel: (02) 616 6999, thegalleria.ae

Tuck into gourmet bites that don’t Costa lot

Locally-based celeb Chef, Mohammad Orfali and his popular Fatafeat brand have joined forces with coffee connoisseurs, Costa. Providing six new menu items, that are more than the usual ‘quick snack before I head into that meeting’ coffee shop fare. Fatafeat items now on sale in Costa include the harissa beef moussaka; vegan Moroccan salad; spiced beef kofta; grilled halloumi and zaatar panini; slow roast lamb sourdough baguette and ashta kunafa.

Dhs20 to 28. Available across all UAE stores. Delivery via Talabat, Zomato, Deliveroo, and Careem.

Monday February 15

Shop for cosmetics at beauty pop-ups at Yas Mall

Shoppers and beauty lovers can enjoy eye-catching, interactive brand pop-ups across Yas Mall until February 20. The beauty pop-ups include YSL, Valentino, Bex Beauty and Mercier Cafe by famous beauty brand Laura Mercier. Time to stock up and upgrade your beauty game.

Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, until Feb 20. Tel: (0)2 414 6401. yasmall.ae

And for the ladies (and gents) who are fans of Bath and Body Works, head to The Galleria Al Maryah and scope out the House of Happiness. Inside, one can experience a range of interactive rooms and of course, stock up on products. It is only available until February 21.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Al Falah Street, Abu Dhabi, until February 21. Tel: (02) 616 6999, thegalleria.ae

Tuesday February 16

Eat cake (and much more) at Brunch and Cake

Brunch and Cake is finally opened in the capital. Located in the picturesque district of Marsa Al Bateen Marina, it is the largest location in the UAE complete with panoramic views. Exclusive Abu Dhabi bites include the New York cheesecake style ricotta pancakes, pepperoni pizza with chilli honey jam, deep-fried pizza bites, and burrata toast. This is of course in addition to menu favourites from the other UAE locations.

Marsa Al Bateen Marina, Shop 9, Abu Dhabi. Sun to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thursdays and Saturdays 8am to 10.30pm. @brunchandcakeuae

Tuck into a healthy afternoon tea with your honey at St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Chef Michaela has brewed up a delectable afternoon and healthy tea at the Crystal Lounge. The tea features Manuka Honey, native to New Zealand which helps in improving the digestive system. Enjoy a savoury selection of sandwiches with exquisite flavours such as veal tonné, salmon, truffle and a rich collection of pastries including heart-shaped honey macaroons, raspberry and strawberry honey mousse, strawberry and honey éclairs, almond honey tarts and divinely sweet honey cakes. This afternoon tea is available daily from 2pm to 6pm and priced at just Dhs195 per person. Pay just Dhs240 and get a glass of bubbly.

St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Abu Dhabi, afternoon tea available daily from 2pm to 6pm. Dhs195 per person and Dhs240 with a glass of bubbles. Tel: (0)2 694 4444. @stregisabudhabi

Wednesday February 17

Be dazzled by the dome at Lourve Abu Dhabi for free!

Every Wednesday from 6.30pm to 9pm, the Lourve Abu Dhabi is offering free entry to its beautiful dome. Tear your eyes away from the stunning dome architecture and check out the contemporary artworks or the stunning Arabian sea. Bring your sketchbook as inspiration is bound to hit or simply chill at the Art Lounge and avail of the two-for-one beverage offer and delicious French cheese platter. For some serenity, relax with loved ones at the charming park or peaceful grounds.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, free entry to Louvre Abu Dhabi dome on Wed 6.30pm to 9pm. Tel: (02) 6736 688. louvreabudhabi.ae

