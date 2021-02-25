This huge new fitness facility looks seriously fun…

After this past year there’s never been a bigger focus on health and fitness and if you’re looking to get inspired and kickstart your fitness routine, there’s a new gym in town, and it’s offering free classes to those looking to try it out.

Say hello to The Vault Performance Fitness which will open at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor on Friday, March 5. Spread across 5,000 square foot the gym, which is lit up in bold colors, offers an inspiring place for smashing those fitness goals.

Its brought to you by the owners of popular Al Quoz gym Vault Total Conditioning. As well as having state-of-the art fitness equipment such as weights, running machines and other resistance machines, there will also be plenty of classes available.

Each of these classes will be run by an expert fitness trainer and doing it in groups is great for giving people that little extra push. Daily classes will be incorporating HIIT, strength and conditioning, strongman and sports specific training.

Free classes will be available at 8.15am, 9.30am and 10.30am on the morning of the grand opening – Friday, March 5. You’ll need to book in advance to secure your spot. Membership packages start from Dhs1,943 per month inclusive of unlimited gym access and class packages.

Trisha Cadden, co-owner and managing director, commented “I am beyond excited to launch The Vault Performance Fitness. The facility will bring a premium and brand new style of training to Dubai’s Al Habtoor City and Business Bay communities. We cannot wait to continue to inspire Dubai’s fitness enthusiasts and create a inspirational and strong community at The Vault.”

The Vault Performance Fitness, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, opening March 5. @thevaultperformancefitness

Images: Provided