If you’re a fan of sweet treats, we bet you might just have heard of Sugargram, the makers of the cutest and most personality-packed bitesize cupcakes in the city. Their signature boxes boast mini-cupcakes with names such as Oreona Grande and Basic Betty.

These confectionary delights, which come in a range of sized and themed boxes are usually only available on Deliveroo. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, however, Sugargram is doing a five-day pop-up shop with some Valentine’s-themed treats.

You’ll find this super sweet pop-up at One Life Kitchen & Cafe, located in the heart of Dubai Design District, from 9am to 6pm, February 9 to 14. Not only can you shop the collection, there will also be free nail art, cool masks and candy grams.

The boxes are perfect for gifting or taking home for yourself. You can even order something to be delivered right to the recipients’ door (serious brownie points in order). Did you know that Sugargram also does incredible cookies, in boxes of 5, Dhs115.

Keep it original with the classic box of 25 assorted cupcakes, containing the brand new Berry Amore flavour, plus old favourites such as Mrs. Weasley (red velvet), Love, Rosie (rose and Nutella) and others, Dhs125.

Or go for a smaller cupcake box for Dhs30. A brand new offering is the Candy Gram box, packed with sweets such as cherry sour lips, lemon gummies, chocolate coated smokey nuts and white chocolate ‘pearls of love’, priced at Dhs150.

Sugargram pop-up, One Life Kitchen & Cafe, Dubai Design District, from 9am to 6pm, February 9 to 14. @sugargram_me

