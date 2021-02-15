This is the perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon in the sun…

Brunches may be temporarily on hold in Dubai, but there are still some clever – and safe – ways to fill that brunch-shaped hole in your weekend plans. And one of our favourite ways to do just that is the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi’s Saturday afternoon PikNik.

This alfresco affair has long been a fixture of the winter months in Dubai, and it’s making its long-awaited return this weekend. Taking place on the sprawling lawns of the hotel, this outdoor event offers oodles of space for families to spread out, so it’s easy to tick all of those precautionary-measure boxes.

The other box that gets a big tick from us is the PikNik’s brilliant hamper. Your personal picnic basket comes packed with delicious sandwiches, salads, cheese, charcuterie, mezze and sweet treats, all safely prepared by the hotel’s culinary team. Priced at Dhs250, there’s plenty to share among two adults and two children.

Spread out on a picnic blanket or at one of the timber tables to enjoy a relaxed afternoon with your tribe. You can upgrade the experience by purchasing drinks and hot foods from the stations that are dotted around the grounds.

The Westin’s PikNik runs from noon until 4pm every Saturday, from February 20, making the most of Dubai’s beautiful weather at present.

If you want to make a day of it, you can opt for access to the Westin’s all-new Jungle Bay Waterpark, pool and beach, for just Dhs200 for a family of four.

PikNik, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, from Sat Feb 20, ongoing, noon to 4pm. Dhs250 for a hamper for 2 adults and 2 children; and Dhs200 for a family day pass to Jungle Bay Waterpark. Tel: (04) 511 7373. @westindubai

Images: Supplied