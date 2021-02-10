Another great reason to visit the stunning palace…

If you want to know what the inside of a stunning palace looks like, Qasr Al Watan housed within the Presidential Palace compound in Abu Dhabi is the cultural spot to visit.

Qasr Al Watan, which is Arabic for ‘Palace of the Nation’, is a working palace and is home to ‘House of Knowledge’ where you can explore an impressive collection of artefacts and manuscripts, the Great Hall, which displays a collection of diplomatic gifts the UAE has received from foreign dignitaries during state visits and Spirit of Collaboration room where the meetings of the Federal Supreme Council and summits are held.

The stunning cultural landmark is also home to Qasr Al Watan Library with an impressive collection of 50,000 texts, and 16 million digital documents collected over 35 years, covering subjects such as history, geography and the social, economic and political development of the UAE. And it has recently re-opened its doors to the public.

The Qasr Al Watan Library is a unique addition to the library network in the emirate of Abu Dhabi with an aim to preserve the Arab world’s history and culture. It houses rare manuscripts, and an immense selection of ancient books and documents that illuminate the Arab region’s most remarkable influences on astronomy, science, art, literature and more.

The library is ideal for research, reading, and writing, and fosters a space where imagination and creativity come to life. And you can’t help but be inspired the second you step inside this luxurious palace. There are even special tours available which where visitors can learn about the library and its contents, and how to make the most of its programmes and resources.

The library is open to all UAE nationals, residents and visitors, and can be visited in person or via a membership card that provides access to all services. Head here to obtain a membership card. If you have one, you will be allowed to borrow printed and other materials.

Qasr Al Watan, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi, library is open Tue to Sun 10am to 8pm. Tel: (600) 544 442. qasralwatan.ae

