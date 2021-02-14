The government also reduced capacity in hotel pools to 50 per cent…

A circular issued by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority to hotel establishments in the emirate, and seen by What’s On, states that concerts and music must be postponed for four weeks. The postponement period began on Wednesday February 10 but ‘this can be extended according to developments in the situation’.

The document also outlined a number of reductions in the capacity of public transport, cinemas, activities and entertainment events inside closed halls by 50 per cent. Swimming pools and private beaches in hotels, as well as gyms and fitness centres must also operate at 50 per cent.

Public beaches and parks can operate at 70 per cent capacity.

Restaurants and cafes must keep a distance of two metres between tables, with no more than four people at the same table except members of the same family. The circular asks establishments to commit to wearing protective masks and take all precautionary measures.

Marriage ceremonies and other family occasions should have no more than 10 people, ensuring that there is physical distancing. The Ras Al Khaimah government suggests that attendees take a PCR test no more than 24 hours prior.

Service providers must have a weekly PCR test, unless they have completed their vaccination programme or have a star and the letter ‘E’ in the Al-Hosn app.

According to a Tweet from Ras Al Khaimah Media Office, all hotels will operate at 70 per cent occupancy, while shopping malls are allowed to operate at 60 per cent capacity.

In an effort to ensure public health and safety, #RasAlKhaimah is implementing a new set of precautionary measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.#CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/d4P9OUytWZ — Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (@RAKmediaoffice) February 10, 2021

The circular reiterated that these measures will be in place until Thursday March 4, 2021, ‘noting that this period of time can be extended based on the developments in the situation.