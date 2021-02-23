Pack your bags for these seriously good staycation deals…

From city breaks in Dubai to all-inclusive escapes in Ras Al Khaimah, here are all the latest staycation deals to book in the UAE.

Revier, Dubai

The deal: 25 per cent off food and drinks, plus 50 per cent of a second night

Be among the first to check into this design-savvy Swiss hotel in Business Bay. To celebrate it’s opening, Revier is offering a host of deals, with rooms starting at Dhs450 including breakfast for two. You’ll also get 25 per cent off food and drinks, and 50 per cent off a second night’s stay, which can be utilized anytime until September 30.

Revier, Al Asayal St, Business Bay. Valid for bookings until May 11, for stays from April 1 to September 30. Email: reservations.dubai@revierhotels.com. dubai.revierhotels.com/en/

Taj Dubai

The deal: Get your full room rate back to spend on food and drinks

For a limited time only, Taj Dubai is offering a brilliant staycation deal for UAE residents. When you book a getaway at this luxury hotel in Business Bay, you’ll get the full room rate back in resort credit to spend on food and drinks during your stay.

Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Luxury City View from Dhs650++ or Luxury Burj View from Dhs800++ (taxes not included in resort credit). Valid until March 15. Tel: (04) 438 3100. Email: reservations.tthdxb@tajhotels.com. tajhotels.com

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

The deal: 40 per cent off room rates for UAE residents

Right on the edge of where Abu Dhabi’s jigsaw islandscape gives way to open Gulf waters, sits the Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island resort— an audaciously cool hotel, with good times on its mind. The ongoing ‘Ultimate Staycation’ package nets you 40 per cent off the room rate and extra resort credit. Expect room nights, with breakfast from around Dhs865 per couple.

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island, Al Tilal St, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 811 4444, jumeirah.com

Bab Al Shams, Dubai

The deal: Free family pass to the Masala Street Food Festival

To coincide with its Masala Street Food Festival, which runs from March 3 to 20, Bab Al Shams is launching a family staycation. It’s Dhs1,599 for a family, including passes to the food festival (valued at Dhs195 per person), plus breakfast the next day.

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, March 3 to 20, Dhs1,599 per family. Tel: (04) 809 6100. babalshams.com

Jannah Hotels & Resorts

The deal: 20 per cent off best available rates

Book a stay at Jannah Burj Al Sarab Hotel in Abu Dhabi, Jannah Marina Hotel Apartments in Dubai Marina, the Creekside Hotel in Dubai Creek and Jannah Hotel Apartment and Villas in Ras Al Khaimah (above) and you’ll get 20 per cent off room rates, plus daily breakfast for two.

Jannah Hotels & Resorts, UAE residents offer available until March 31. Tel: 800 526 624. jannah-hotels.com

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

The deal: Free breakfast and three-course dinner

When you book the Beach Staycation at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah or Hilton Dubai The Walk, UAE residents get a complimentary breakfast and a three-course dinner with a glass of grape at Mango Tree Bistro or Bice Ristorante. You’ll also get 20 per cent off any other food or drinks during your stay.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk, JBR, Beach Staycation valid until September 15. Tel: (04) 318 2111. Reservations.Dubai@hilton.com

Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Fujairah

The deal: Breakfast, lunch and dinner packages

Looking to escape the city and discover the beauty of Fujairah? A stay at the Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort will feel like a proper getaway. With swimming, hiking and watersports at your fingertips, you can do as much or as little as you like. Your stay with a lavish breakfast will cost Dhs410++, or go all out include the lunch and dinner buffet at Views restaurant for just Dhs960++.

Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Anajaimat, Dibba Road, Fujairah. Tel: (09) 244 9000, lemeridien-alaqah.com

Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City

The deal: Stay for Dhs299 per person, including breakfast, dinner, a bottle of wine and a Kartdrome experience

This value-packed offer in Motor City includes a two-course dinner for two at Le Petit Belge with a welcome drink and a bottle of wine, breakfast, a 15-minute Kartdrome session, and Dhs150 discount per person at Dreamworks Spa (on 60- and 90-minute treatments).

Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City, Dhs299 per person (twin share), plus Dhs15 TDF. Tel: (04) 429 4100. Email: reservations.motorcity@parkinn.com. radissonhotels.com

Rixos Bab Al Bahr

The deal: 20 per cent off room rates and in-room dining

The RAK Staycation deal at Rixos Bab Al Bahr includes 20 per cent off room rates, 20 per cent off in-room dining, and a room upgrade, valid on stays of two nights or more.

Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (07) 244 4400. @rixosbabalbahr

Al Jaddaf Rotana

The deal: All-inclusive stays from Dhs570 per person

Located in the waterfront precinct of Al Jaddaf, this contemporary hotel is offering a new all-inclusive package, including daily breakfast plus three-course lunches and dinners, and house drinks with your meals. It’s priced from Dhs570 per person for a Twin Room.

Al Jaddaf Rotana, Al Jaddaf. Tel: (04) 596 2222. rotana.com

Accor Hotels

The deal: 30 per cent of stays, dining, spa and experiences

When you sign up to the Accor Live membership programme, you can save up to 30 per cent on stays at a range of Accor hotels across the UAE. Top picks include the fresh faced Sofitel The Obelisk in Dubai, beach stays at Fairmont Fujairah or Ajman, or a spa break at The Retreat Palm Dubai – MGallery on Palm Jumeirah.

Accor hotels and resorts across the UAE, all.accor.com

